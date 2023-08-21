Enabling Data Mesh Principles for Organizational Agility

Roche Diagnostics, the Swiss multinational healthcare organization, was relying on legacy data architectures that were prone to bottlenecks, slow release cycles, massive engineering pipelines, and frequent data siloing. This system quickly became unmanageable as Roche sought to make more efficient use of its data resources.

According to Roche’s Head of Data Management Platforms Paul Rankin, the team realized that “Roche in itself actually is quite advanced when it comes to analytics, and there’s quite a large maturity in the domains themselves, in the business units.” With this realization, the challenge became clear: How could Roche enable these teams to manage their own domains securely to drive business objectives?

Rankin and his team found a solution to this problem in the budding concept of the data mesh. They knew that if they were able to secure both organizational buy-in and technological support, they could build a new architecture that put the power of decentralized data use in the hands of their high-performing domain teams. Leveraging the distributed nature of the Snowflake Data Cloud, they were able to move from the previous monolithic architecture to a distributed and domain-oriented data mesh format.

Still, implementing this new architecture was not without its challenges. The team needed to ensure that data access was controlled sufficiently in the new decentralized model. The first attempt at access control was role-based, assigning each domain user one of three specific roles. Claude Zwicker, Accenture’s Lead Data Architect, worked with Rankin’s team on this data mesh project. Zwicker said after implementing this role-based model “it didn’t take a week or two and we were flooded with requests for customized roles.” It was clear that more dynamic, scalable controls were needed to enable secure data access in the data mesh.

Roche was able to eliminate its role-based access management burden and reduce required access groups by 94% by using Immuta’s dynamic attribute-based access controls and table grants subscription policies.

You can listen to Rankin and Zwicker recount Roche’s full journey from legacy platforms to the data mesh in this presentation.