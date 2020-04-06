Easy Continuous Data Pipelines with GA of Streams and Tasks

Many transformations can benefit from the simplicity of using the same tool to handle transactions and queries. A lot of pipelines start small with basic transformations and organically become richer over time. Quicker time to implementation and a native integration with the transaction subsystem can provide a big productivity boost. Snowflake data pipelines use two independent but complementary abstractions of streams and tasks to implement simple data pipelines. This lets you get started faster and allows better integration with external transformation engines and schedulers if needed.

The table stream is a Change Data Capture (CDC) abstraction on a Snowflake table with transactional semantics. You can think of a stream as a bookmark on a table that is updated when used in a transaction so you always know the changes that are not yet processed. You can use a stream for queries just like a table or a view. You can have as many independent bookmarks as you need, and you can use each one in a pipeline (or elsewhere) to ensure that all new data is processed transactionally.

Tasks are schedulable units of execution—a SQL statement or a stored procedure with an attached cron schedule or an interval of execution. You can string together tasks in a tree of dependencies to build your pipeline as shown below. You can run tasks as frequently as every minute to get fine-grained execution and keep up with incoming data as it arrives. In addition, you can select a warehouse of your choice to scale to your processing needs, suspending the warehouse when it’s not used for running tasks. There are no additional costs to use streams and tasks—you are charged credits for the warehouse you use in a task, as you would be for running queries outside tasks.