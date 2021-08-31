Data Science: The Future of Corporate Finance

When you embed data scientists into your finance organization, you evolve Finance into a more strategic and proactive function that can also help stakeholders throughout the business be data-driven and make better decisions. The possibilities for collaboration are endless, ranging from the identification of key metrics for individual teams to track, to determining how each team should forecast components of the business to grow and act more cost-effectively.

Beyond data science, one key requirement is that the entire organization shares a single source of data and metrics. Anything less (isolated business systems, Excel spreadsheets) equates to data silos, which prohibit information and insights from being shared in real time.

To promote alignment across an organization, Finance should maintain a set of data models related to bookings, revenue, costs, and other financial data sets that other teams can consume. This centralized source of shared data empowers business functions to speak the same language as the finance organization, work off the same assumptions, and drive their own analysis to improve their functional areas. The result is more effective and collaborative conversations between departments and a stronger alignment around company objectives and vision.

For example, the faster you get feedback on these metrics you’re defining, the easier it is to reinvest more in an area that’s seeing success. If Marketing is experiencing success with a campaign that’s driving a ton of demand, that team can ask Finance for more budget, and that decision can be made in real time.

Sales. Alignment is especially important between functions such as Sales and Finance, where a shared responsibility exists around customer bookings. While sales may be concerned with bookings that happen this quarter or within the fiscal year, the finance organization also cares about bookings one to 10 years out since they impact cash flow. While the two functions may take different approaches and look at different horizons, it’s important to bring together and synthesize that information to build a stronger forecast and a more predictable business.

Engineering. Their focus is on building new features, but the finance organization needs to know how changes pushed into production may impact the cost structure of the product. Alternatively, engineering may release new features that make the product more efficient. Finance needs to know ahead of time because these improvements may reduce consumption, which is good for customers, but may also reduce revenue, which should be adjusted for in the forecast. It’s an iterative process and reciprocal relationship between engineering and finance that requires an open line of communication and shared data models and analyses.

Product Management. Finance’s data scientists should also partner with product management to model the costs, pricing, and monetization associated with launching new features or moving into new markets. Product teams should be empowered to strategize and make decisions on their own, based on financial modeling and their own analysis. The outcome is more efficient discussions and easier decision-making during a product or executive review process because cost, revenue, margin, and pricing implications have been baked into the analysis.