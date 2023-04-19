Best Practices for Data Ingestion with Snowflake: Part 3

We’ve talked about the benefits and capabilities of Snowpipe Streaming, so let’s prove it with the following experiment. In the last part of our blog series, we talked about Kafka, a distributed event streaming platform that enables any volume of data at near real-time latency. Let’s continue that story with an experiment on streaming workload cost and latency using our Snowflake Connector for Kafka to ingest data from Kafka topics into Snowflake tables.

New since our last post, our Kafka connector now supports two different ingestion methods configurable by the snowflake.ingestion.method property:

SNOWPIPE (default)

SNOWPIPE_STREAMING

The default ingestion method for Kafka connector uses Snowpipe’s REST API behind the scenes for buffered record-to-file ingestion, and has been available for almost five years with hundreds of customers ingesting petabytes of data into Snowflake.

Our newest ingestion method for Kafka connector uses our recently announced Snowpipe Streaming API to ingest rows directly into Snowflake tables. Since Snowpipe Streaming is in public preview, this also applies to the Snowpipe Streaming ingestion method for Kafka. This means it is a great opportunity to test, integrate, and provide feedback for its capabilities, as many of our partners and customers are currently doing.