Data Classification Now Available in Public Preview

Organizations trust Snowflake with their sensitive data, such as their customers’ personal information. Ensuring that this information is governed properly is critical. First, organizations must know what data they have, where it is, and who has access to it. Data classification helps organizations solve this challenge. However, organizations struggle to classify their data because they rely on slow, error-prone, and manual processes or third-party tools that are more than they need, too expensive, and require additional management. While others just lock the data down if they suspect that it contains sensitive information which removes the ability to analyze the data to gain insights and meet their customers’ needs. Snowflake’s Data Classification alleviates these issues by natively classifying personal information that may be considered sensitive, removing manual processes or dependence on a third-party tool. Additionally, it integrates with the suite of Snowflake’s native governance features so that data can be unlocked to reveal customer insights in a controlled and governed manner, which helps organizations win the trust of their customers while meeting their needs.

Today, we are excited to announce that Data Classification is now available in public preview. Data Classification analyzes columns in structured data for personal information that may be considered sensitive and provides customers with a set of predefined Snowflake System Tags to help classify this data. Together with Snowflake’s other governance features, organizations can make sure that their customers’ personal information is properly governed. Snowflake’s classification is built into the platform; therefore, no extra cost or the need to manage additional tools. It enables organizations to know their data, speeding up the process and unlocking the analytical value in a controlled and governed way. Once classified using Snowflake’s Data Classification, organizations can easily run queries defined in INFORMATION_SCHEMA to search for this data, protect it with role-based policies, and audit access through Access History, which are all part of Snowflake’s suite of native data governance features.

“Snowflake’s Data Classification helps us more reliably manage PII data across our entire Data Platform!"

— Eric Jalbert, Senior Data Infrastructure Engineer, HomeX