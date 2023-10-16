U.S. Health and Human Services agencies can solve data issues to break down data silos, improve disease surveillance and lower costs

From February 2020 to the end of March 2023, Congress’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required the provision of continuous enrollment for people with Medicaid throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), causing enrollment in Medicaid to grow by 23.2 million to nearly 95 million.

As of today, however, Congress has stopped matching funding for this enrollment increase. With Medicaid being the primary program providing comprehensive nationwide healthcare coverage for low-income Americans, over 90 million people are expected to lose enrollment and become uninsured.

Medicaid isn’t the only agency facing immense challenges. Other U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agencies are tasked with providing health equity and whole-person care for millions of citizens while also improving program integrity. In the midst of funding cuts, enrollment benefit fraud or improper billing can pervade the healthcare industry, whether by illegitimate recipients or by predatory healthcare providers and agencies.

In addition to policy changes, there are major modernization efforts underway. From integrated eligibility programs and Medicaid enterprise systems to child welfare information systems and other human service program modernizations, money has been set aside to ensure federal, state and local governments are keeping up with the ever-changing tech landscape.



Both policy changes and modernization efforts present challenges, but they also create opportunities to build a solid data foundation to drive collaboration and break out of data silos in each agency.

Let’s dive into each of these kinds of organizations—Medicaid, public health and human services agencies—to discuss some of the recent trends and issues they face as it relates to data.