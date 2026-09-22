Claude Opus 5.5, Anthropic's most capable Opus model, is now available in public preview on Snowflake Cortex AI. It ships with same-day availability across CoCo, Cortex Agents, AI Functions, Cortex Inference, and CoWork. All calls stay within Snowflake's security and governance perimeter

Claude Opus 5.5

Claude Opus 5.5 is Anthropic's latest Opus model, with improvements over Opus 5 in complex coding and knowledge work.

Here are the numbers that matter for Snowflake users:

Coding: Anthropic reported that one early tester completed a 680,000-line code migration in less than a day. Another audited and fixed a 200,000-line codebase in under three hours, where Opus 5 took over 20 hours and used 2.5x as many tokens. On Terminal-Bench 4.0, Anthropic reports it scores 66.4% vs. 52.3% for Opus 5.

Knowledge work: In Anthropic's internal test, 16 of 18 Opus 5.5 research reports passed a quality bar that fails any report with an invented figure or quote. Neither Opus 5 nor Fable 5.1 passed that bar in any attempt. Walleye Capital reported that Opus 5.5 noticed an error in their evaluation instructions that no other model had caught.

Cost: Opus 5.5 costs 40% less than Opus 5 on typical workloads, with cache reads at $0.20/M tokens (down from $0.50) and output 30%+ faster.

Safety: Opus 5.5 scores better than any prior Claude model on Anthropic's automated behavioral audit across nearly 2,000 scenarios, and attempted to circumvent containment boundaries 85% less often than Opus 5.

For the full details, see Anthropic's announcement.