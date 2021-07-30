Chipotle Leverages Snowflake to Inform Decision-Making During the Pandemic

As reported by VentureBeat, Snowflake connected with Mash Syed from Chipotle Mexican Grill at Transform 2021 to learn how the restaurant is using third-party data for reliable and actionable insights driven by machine learning (ML) during COVID-19. 1

The people at Chipotle believe that food has the power to change the world. With more than 2,850 locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Chipotle’s commitment to “being real” is having a positive impact on its customers, employees, and even the environment.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Chipotle wanted to take a preventive rather than reactive approach to restaurant safety procedures using machine learning in order to protect guests and employees. To accomplish this business objective, Chipotle quickly realized the challenge was not building the model but rather having reliable data with near real-time case counts that could be merged with its internal data sets.

Chipotle turned to Snowflake to overcome data reliability issues and streamline its machine learning pipelines—a move that helped the company rank No. 1 in June 2020 for health and safety compliance during COVID-19, according to data from Ipsos’ Consumer Health & Safety Index, as reported by Restaurant Dive.2