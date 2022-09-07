The one on the left may look “normal” to you, whereas the one on the right may look distorted, almost as if someone took the image of the map on the left and stretched the horizontal width without changing the height. But look more closely—do you notice in the map on the left how Alaska curves northward and how the Canadian islands toward the Arctic Ocean point straight north? And how Alaska points due west and the Canadian islands spread more eastward in the map on the right? One map isn’t a distortion of the other; rather, they are each using different mathematical projections to transform the curved earth into a two-dimensional plane.

Measurements and relationships would work differently on each map as well. East-west measurements would certainly be longer in the map on the right, and notice how the Alaskan islands would be roughly on the same longitude of southern Canada, whereas they would be more aligned with northern Canada in the map on the left? Many things about these two maps would be different if we performed the same geospatial analysis on each, but one is not more correct than the other. Instead, your use case will determine which map you should use.

Believe it or not, there are many different “maps” out there and they are cataloged by something called a Spatial Reference System. Each unique projection of the earth is given an identifier called a Spatial Reference Identifier, or SRID. An SRID will often have several unique characteristics about it:

A coordinate system, which can be different from the standard longitude and latitude

A datum, which binds points on the spherical earth to the coordinate system

A projection, which transforms all coordinates from a sphere to a plane

A unit of measure for that coordinate system, which can be something other than meters

Taking our maps above and adding two more, we can see the visual application of different SRIDs below (click the links to get more information about each SRID):