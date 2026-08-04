The first step is choosing how Snowflake should reach your Python repository. Different customers have different network requirements, so Snowflake supports both public HTTPS access and PrivateLink-based private connectivity.

The right connectivity option depends on where your repository runs and how your security team controls inbound access.

Use public HTTPS when your repository can be reached over the internet and your security model allows Snowflake to connect to it directly, optionally with IP allow-listing.

Use PrivateLink when package traffic should stay on a private network path, or when your organization already requires private connectivity for enterprise services.

Public HTTPS access

For repositories that are reachable over the public internet, public HTTPS is often the simplest place to start. Snowflake connects to the repository endpoint, authenticates with the configured secret, and resolves packages from the repository.

Some customers also restrict inbound access to their repository by IP address. In those environments, admins can allow traffic from Snowflake by adding Snowflake egress IP ranges to the repository firewall or allow-list, where supported. This gives customers a straightforward way to keep the repository protected while still allowing Snowflake to reach it.

PrivateLink access

For enterprise deployments with stricter network requirements, PrivateLink is designed to provide a private connectivity path between Snowflake and your repository. This is useful when customers want package access to follow the same private network model they use for other enterprise systems.

PrivateLink requires customers to have Snowflake Business Critical edition, as well as cloud-provider alignment, private endpoint provisioning, and a valid certificate for the repository domain. The detailed setup steps are covered in the product documentation.

PrivateLink setup depends on where the repository runs.

If the repository is hosted in the customer's cloud environment, such as inside a VPC or VNet, Snowflake can connect through a private endpoint to the customer's PrivateLink service and route HTTPS traffic to the repository.