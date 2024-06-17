Snowflake’s mission is to mobilize the entire world’s data, and there are millions of data scientists and developers who don’t have access to full-stack engineering teams. It’s been our endeavor to bring the power of the AI Data Cloud to every individual developer, data scientist and machine learning engineer, so that they can build and share world-class data apps — all by themselves. Streamlit is an open source library that turns Python scripts into shareable web apps. No frontend experience is needed, and apps are written in pure Python. Over the past couple of years, Streamlit has become the standard for Python-based data app development and, with Streamlit in Snowflake, users can build an app in minutes.



Since the public preview of Streamlit in Snowflake (“SiS”) and its subsequent release to general availability across commercial clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP) — we have seen tremendous adoption among our customers with more than 11,000 new Streamlit apps were created in the just the last 30 days (as of June 1st, 2024). Streamlit in Snowflake apps can be used for a variety of use cases, some of which are shown below.