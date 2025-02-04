The AI Tipping Point: What Retail Leaders Need to Know for 2025

AI is here to stay. While 2023 brought wonder and 2024 ushered in widespread experimentation, 2025 will mark the year that retailers get serious about AI's real-world applications. But it’s complicated: AI proofs of concept are graduating from the sandbox to production even as major AI innovators face competition from newer upstarts. At this point, the pace of AI evolution is outstripping the news cycle. For the retail industry — where change takes time — the challenge is this: How do you harness a technology that is changing faster than you can adopt it? Are the choices you’re making today positioning your company for success tomorrow?

Navigating this complex landscape is top of mind for me, top executives at Snowflake such as CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and Distinguished AI Engineer Yuxiong Xe, and other Snowflake industry experts who contributed to the “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025” report.

The secret is to invest in what will last while maintaining flexibility for what is rapidly changing. This means focusing on data strategy, establishing a solid data foundation and redefining leadership skill sets to meet AI-driven needs. From there, organizations can leverage platforms that help operationalize AI while staying adaptable — such as keeping the choice of LLM models flexible. Our predictions lay out what an AI-accelerated future might look like, and highlight the risks for organizations that fail to establish the strong data strategy needed to compete in it.

In 2025, a successful data strategy in the retail industry will need to center on three key priorities: secure internal and external collaboration, the operationalization of generative AI and deeper integration of traditional ML and deep learning.

For more retail predictions and insights, download the report “Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2025.”