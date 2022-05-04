Business continuity is a big deal. Business operations rely on access to data and the insights it can provide, and it’s an imperative that has become even more difficult to guarantee with the upsurge of unpredictable events. Everything from human error, power outages, and shifting weather patterns to wide-scale hardware malfunctions can constitute a “disaster,” disrupting a company’s computing capacity and ability to serve its customers and workforce.

As more data workloads move to the cloud, old playbooks need to be rethought. The old backup and restore plans need to be revised for the cloud era. Disasters will strike whether a company is ready or not, so it’s imperative to develop a sound, tested, and coordinated strategy well in advance.

Below are five steps to carry over into your disaster recovery and business continuity planning, each with actionable best practices and parameters.