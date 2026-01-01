Certify the path, not the estate: How to rebuild your data foundation to be ready for the age of AI

A few years ago, our data team was where many data teams still are: scaling fast without the structure to support it, and nowhere near ready for AI.

We had thousands of users, hundreds of databases, dozens of source systems and no shared standards. Sales, finance and HR each had a revenue number. Each was calculated differently; each was defensible; and none of them matched.

We sell a data platform. We weren't practicing what we sold.

What we built to fix it is an internal certified data layer we call Snow Certified. The more useful lesson isn't the system itself. It's the order of operations, a principle I've come to describe as “certify the path, not the estate.” But before we could build anything, we had to identify the problems clearly.