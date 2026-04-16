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Improper Command Detection Logic Allows RCE in Cortex Code Command-Line Interface

Publication date: 2026-04-16

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-6442

CVE ID Summary

  • Improper bash command validation in Snowflake Cortex Code CLI versions prior to 1.0.25 allows attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious repositories

CWE ID

  • CWE-1286: Improper Validation of Syntactic Correctness of Input

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:cortex_code_cli:-:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • <1.0.25

Patched Versions

  • 1.0.25

Description

  • Improper validation of bash commands in Snowflake Cortex Code CLI versions prior to 1.0.25 allowed subsequent commands to execute outside the sandbox. An attacker could exploit this by embedding specially crafted commands in untrusted content, such as a malicious repository, causing the CLI agent to execute arbitrary code on the local device without user consent. Exploitation is non-deterministic and model-dependent. 

Resolution

  • The fix is automatically applied upon relaunch with no user action required.

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