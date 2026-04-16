CVE ID
CVE-2026-6442
CVE ID Summary
Improper bash command validation in Snowflake Cortex Code CLI versions prior to 1.0.25 allows attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious repositories
CWE ID
CWE-1286: Improper Validation of Syntactic Correctness of Input
CPEs
cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:cortex_code_cli:-:*:*:*:*:*:*:*
Affected Versions
<1.0.25
Patched Versions
1.0.25
Description
Improper validation of bash commands in Snowflake Cortex Code CLI versions prior to 1.0.25 allowed subsequent commands to execute outside the sandbox. An attacker could exploit this by embedding specially crafted commands in untrusted content, such as a malicious repository, causing the CLI agent to execute arbitrary code on the local device without user consent. Exploitation is non-deterministic and model-dependent.
Resolution
The fix is automatically applied upon relaunch with no user action required.