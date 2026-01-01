Snowflakeon OCI
Connect enterprise data to trusted AI
Snowflake AI Data Cloud is planned to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) next to your Oracle applications and databases. Combine Oracle data with the rest of your business data for AI you can trust, and buy it through Oracle.
Why Snowflake on OCI
Turn your Oracle data into AI-ready answers
Connected data for trusted AI
Snowflake on OCI will enable teams to use more of their data together in one governed place, so AI agents and answers have fuller, trusted context and teams can act with greater confidence.
A familiar and integrated Oracle experience
You will purchase Snowflake from Oracle, consuming it through OCI billing and starting from the OCI console, helping reduce new contracts and onboarding steps.
Closer connectivity to Oracle applications and databases
Snowflake on OCI will run next to Oracle applications and databases, designed to lower latency and reduce data movement and egress.
Snowflake on OCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Everything you need to know about Snowflake on OCI and how to get started.
Snowflake on OCI is a planned native, first-party service that will run the Snowflake AI Data Cloud inside Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, combining Oracle data with the rest of your business data for analytics and AI.
You'll contract with Oracle, with the option to use Oracle Universal Credits, and be billed through Oracle. You'll provision accounts through OCI.
Planned native integrations cover Oracle Fusion Applications (ERP, HCM and SCM) and NetSuite. They also cover Oracle Database, Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave and Oracle NoSQL.
Yes. Planned support includes sharing, replication and failover between Snowflake on OCI and Snowflake on other supported clouds, with every account managed from one Snowflake organization.