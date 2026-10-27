Oracle Expands Native AI and Data Services on OCI with Snowflake

New first-party service gives customers more choice and flexibility to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives and realize business value faster

Oracle AI World, LAS VEGAS – October 27, 2026 — Oracle and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) today announced that Snowflake AI Data Cloud will be available as a native, first-party service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), further expanding the AI and data capabilities Oracle offers to help organizations accelerate enterprise AI initiatives. By making Snowflake available alongside Oracle’s comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure, AI, data, and application services, Oracle will give customers greater flexibility to put their enterprise data to work and drive AI-powered innovation. Customers will be able to purchase and provision the offering directly through Oracle, with simplified pricing and billing, alongside the ability to use Oracle Universal Credits.

“Organizations are looking for faster, simpler ways to turn their enterprise data into business value with AI,” said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. “By making Snowflake available as a native OCI service, we’re giving customers more choice in the AI and data capabilities they can use, while simplifying how they deploy, manage, and pay for those services. This is another way Oracle is helping customers accelerate their AI initiatives and turn innovation into measurable business outcomes.”

Oracle helps organizations unlock the value of their enterprise data through an integrated portfolio of cloud infrastructure, AI, databases, and enterprise applications. With mission-critical business data managed across Oracle AI Database, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and other Oracle services, customers can take advantage of OCI’s expanding ecosystem of AI and data capabilities to support their business priorities. Making Snowflake available as a native OCI service further expands the capabilities Oracle offers to help customers accelerate enterprise AI initiatives and deliver business value faster.

“AI has dramatically shortened the distance between enterprise data and real business value,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “Snowflake is excited to be the flagship AI data platform partner running as a first party offering inside Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, giving joint customers the power to turn their Oracle data estates into an AI-ready foundation with the governance and security to move confidently at scale.”

Customers will be able to purchase, provision, and consume Snowflake on OCI directly through Oracle. Oracle will manage pricing, discounts, and billing, providing a single commercial relationship for the service. Customers will also be able to use Oracle Universal Credits to consume Snowflake on OCI, simplifying procurement and enabling them to take advantage of their existing cloud commitments.

Snowflake on OCI is designed to help organizations get more value from their enterprise data in four key ways:

Extend the power of Snowflake analytics and AI to Oracle Cloud: Helps Oracle’s customers apply Snowflake’s analytics and AI capabilities closer to their mission-critical enterprise data, with supported sources including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, MySQL HeatWave, and Oracle NoSQL database.

Accelerate analytics and enterprise AI: Enables native data transfer through supported integrations, reducing the need for custom pipelines and accelerating the use of enterprise data for reporting, data engineering, machine learning, and AI insights.

Maintain data security and customer control: Designed to help customers use Snowflake on OCI alongside their enterprise data, while maintaining control over data access, use, and governance.

Reduce egress costs: Enables seamless data movement within OCI, helping customers access their enterprise data faster while reducing cross-cloud data movement and associated egress costs.

Customers will be able to purchase and consume Snowflake on OCI directly from Oracle, with unified pricing and billing. Customers will also be able to apply Oracle Universal Credits toward Snowflake usage, making it easier to use their existing cloud commitments.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Learn more about Oracle Multicloud

Learn more about Snowflake on OCI through Snowflake’s blog

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