vCreatek Consulting Services Private Ltd.

Founded in 2014 with a simple idea and a small, passionate team, VCreaTek Consulting Services began its journey with one mission- to help organizations unlock the true power of data. What started as a vision to simplify decision-making through analytics has grown into a global data consulting and AI solutions partner, trusted by leading enterprises across Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), MedTech, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries. We have presence in India, The USA & The UK and delivery excellence centre in India. We combine the precision of data analytics, the creativity of design thinking, and the agility of digital transformation to help businesses turn data into actionable intelligence, operational excellence, and measurable growth.

Location - India, The USA & The UK