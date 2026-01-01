Talentica Software (I) Pvt Ltd

Talentica Software is an innovative product development company that helps startups and technology companies build their own products. We help technology companies transform their ideas into successful products by partnering in their roadmap from pre-funded startups to a profitable acquisition. We have successfully built core intellectual property for more than 200 customers so far. We have the deep technological expertise, proven track record and unique methodology to build products successfully. Our customers include some of the most innovative product companies across the USA, Europe and India.