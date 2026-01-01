Stridely Solutions Corporation

Stridely Solutions is a global IT consulting and services provider offering Enterprise Application services (ERP and CRM), Data and AI, Application Development and Modernization, IoT, and more, across industries. As a Snowflake Select Service Partner, we deliver end-to-end Snowflake consulting, migration and modernization services and are recognized for proven migration expertise and client delivery. With a dedicated Snowflake practice with certified professionals, we have been helping clients consolidate fragmented data sources, optimize pipeline architectures using Snowpark and Snowpipe, and ensure high-quality data migration through robust frameworks. Stridely excels in bridging legacy environments with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, combining industry expertise, deep technical competencies, and automation to accelerate migration before the expected timeline. We provide a full-spectrum approach from assessment and strategy to execution and post‑cutover support.

With global presence in the US, Canada and India, we specialize in providing services that bridge the gap between complex challenges and streamlined outcomes, ensuring every organization benefits from the most advanced technology. Our mission is to foster resilience and adaptability through tailored solutions that address industry-specific needs.

Visit our website for more details: www.stridelysolutions.com