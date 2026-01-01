StrateBI Business Solutions, S.R.L.

Stratebi Business Solutions is a Spanish based consulting firm specializing in Business Intelligence (BI), Big Data, and Data Analytics. Stratebi works across Spain with physical locations in Madrid, Barcelona, and Alicante, to offer a wide range of services, including the design and implementation of Data Lakes, dashboards, and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes using both commercial and open-source technologies.

Stratebi is known for leveraging analytics solutions to provide cost-effective analytics platforms tailored to various industries. Their expertise extends to cloud architectures, machine learning integration, and advanced visualization, helping organizations make data-driven decisions. Additionally, they provide training and support for analytics projects.

As experts in Cloud Analytics, Stratebi works with platforms such as Azure, AWS, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Their notable clients include Repsol, Burger King, Toyota, and Nippon Gases, among others.

The firm has a reputation for delivering scalable and cost-effective data architectures tailored to diverse industries, focusing on cloud-based BI, data lakes, and advanced analytics. Stratebi’s long-standing involvement in analytics communities showcases its commitment to innovation. Key clients include public administrations, telecom companies, and financial institutions, helping them optimize data-driven decision-making processes.

Stratebi’s services encompass Data Engineering, Data Warehousing, Cloud Data Warehouse, and Data Science, ensuring comprehensive solutions for all data-related needs. Many of their clients come from Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Industrial, Public Sector, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences industries.