Sprint Milestone Pte. Ltd.

Sprint Milestone Partners is an analytics advisory company exclusively focused in the areas of AI, Automation and Analytics. We resell, service and train our clients with the following products and solutions:

– Data Storage Solution (Snowflake, AWS)

– Datawarehouse Automation (Wherescape, Zetaris)

– Agile Data Management (Astera, Precisely)

– Machine Learning, Data Science (Dataiku, RapidMiner, DataRobot)

– Data Visualization (Tableau)

– RPA – UiPath

We strive to become a one-stop shop and platform to support clients’ analytic needs.

Visit us at: www.sprintmilestone.com