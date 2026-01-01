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Snowpro Core Certifications: 11
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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Slipstream Consulting PTY LTD

Headquarters: South Africa
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Slipstream Data has been designing and building Data Infrastructures for over 20 years. We have deep knowledge of Architecting, Data Modelling, and data pipeline development to build progressive agile data warehouses. We have built Data Vault, ODS, and Dimensional structures (amongst others) in many different technologies including SQL server, AWS S3, Snowflake, Redshift, and many others. We don't just bring the expertise on the data platforms but also the experts who have spent many years designing the capabilities that are enabled efficiently on these data platforms. Slipstream has delivered large-scale data warehouses that load billions of rows each day. The data landscape is fast changing, and we ensure we keep up with the latest trends in architecture, design, and development while maintaining a practical delivery cycle.

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