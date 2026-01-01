Securonix, Inc

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organizations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises.