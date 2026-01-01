Rapyder Cloud Solutions Private Limited

Rapyder, a distinguished AWS Advanced Consulting and Migration Success Partner, is recognized for its agility, precision, and innovation. With cloud technology at the core of its services, Rapyder has an outstanding record of over 19 service deliveries, 8 Partner Programs, and expertise in 5 AWS competencies viz DevOps Consulting Competency, Microsoft Workloads Consulting Competency, Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency, Generative AI Services Competency, Digital Workplace Consulting Competency.