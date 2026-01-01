Skip to content

Expedition. Free, virtual, Nov 3–6.

Technical tracks for practitioners, outcomes for leaders.

Register now
All Partners
Proxet Group LLC
Snowpro Core Certifications: 3
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Proxet Group LLC

Headquarters: United States
Website

Proxet is a seasoned digital design and software development company with over a decade of experience. We specialize in solutions for complex data problems, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques and work closely with our clients on strategy, design and development. Furthermore, we offer digital transformation solutions to enterprise and mid-size clients, cutting-edge engineering solutions and expertise to startups as well as team augmentation services to companies of all sizes.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.