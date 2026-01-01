Primus Software Corporation

Primus provides Consulting, Strategy, Design, and Development Services with an emphasis on supporting enterprise information technology needs. Our main services pillars include the following:

A. Data Modernization and Support (Snowflake Services, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence and Analytics)

B. Intelligent Automation (RPA, Chatbots, NLP/ML, and GenAI powered platforms)

C. Cloud Engineering (Application Development, Migration, Deployment, Optimization, Security)

D. Development and Integration of Enterprise Applications and Platforms (SaaS, PaaS)

Our engagements are collaborative and leverage our Offshore development center in a flexible, blended model that is very effective in delivering services efficiently.