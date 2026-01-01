ONE51 CONSULTING PTY LTD

With deep experience delivering modern data solutions across Energy, Supply Chain, FMCG and other key industries, One51 helps organisations unlock the full potential of the Snowflake Data Cloud. Our Snowflake Practice is focused on enabling businesses to modernise legacy platforms, reduce operating costs, and accelerate their shift toward AI-driven decision making.

We partner closely with clients to design and implement Snowflake architectures that are secure, scalable, and optimised for real-world workloads. From migration planning and data modelling to performance tuning, governance and AI, our team ensures every solution is built for reliability, transparency, and long-term value. We also help clients take advantage of Snowflake’s native capabilities—including Snowflake Intelligence, Snowpark, Native Apps, Secure Data Sharing, and cost-optimised storage and compute—to streamline operations and generate new insights faster.

Our approach combines proven delivery frameworks with industry best practices, ensuring rapid time-to-value and clear ROI at every stage. Whether you’re modernising your data platform, establishing an enterprise data foundation, or enabling gen-AI and real-time analytics, One51 brings the expertise to help you scale with confidence.

One51 provides end-to-end Snowflake services, from strategy and architecture through implementation, optimisation, and managed operations—empowering Australian organisations to turn cloud data into a strategic advantage.