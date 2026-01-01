NTT DATA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD
NTT DATA Business Solutions Singapore is a leading IT services and digital transformation partner that helps organisations improve business performance through technology, consulting, and managed services. As part of the global NTT DATA Group, the company works with businesses to modernise their technology environments, optimise processes, leverage data and emerging technologies, and build scalable digital capabilities. It combines industry expertise, technology solutions, and long-term partnerships to support organisations in navigating business transformation and achieving sustainable growth.