MSRCosmos LLC

MSRcosmos is an innovative IT services company dedicated to driving digital transformation through advanced solutions in cloud, data, AI, automation, and application modernization. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, USA, MSRcosmos serves a diverse global clientele across the US, Europe, India, and Australia.

The company operates under its "Promise Delivered" philosophy, which underscores its commitment to delivery excellence and innovation. MSRcosmos partners with major hyperscalers, strong Cloud Data leaders and AI, ML experts enabling it to provide scalable and cutting-edge services designed to optimize costs, minimize risks, and accelerate innovation for its clients.

MSRcosmos aims to empower organizations in their digital transformation journeys by leveraging industry-leading technologies and methodologies. By minimizing business risks and fostering continuous innovation, the company positions itself as a trusted partner supporting rapidly evolving digital business needs.