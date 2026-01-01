Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams. Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business’s data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Pacific Life, Slack, and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.