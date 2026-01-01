Skip to content

Expedition. Free, virtual, Nov 3–6.

Technical tracks for practitioners, outcomes for leaders.

Register now
All Partners
Matillion logo
Industry competencies
  • Consulting & Professional Services
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Technology
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Elite Services Partner badge
Elite

Matillion

Headquarters: United Kingdom
Website

Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams. Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business’s data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Pacific Life, Slack, and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.