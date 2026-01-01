LumenData, Inc.

LumenData is a Data Management, Cloud Modernization, and Analytics consulting firm founded by industry experts. We leverage partnerships with leading technology providers to offer a comprehensive range of services, from advisory and strategy to post-implementation support. In addition, we can provide a managed services engagement model to address any areas of need, ensuring seamless, end-to-end solutions that align with evolving business environments. LumenData collaborates with Fortune 500 clients across diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare & life sciences, retail, manufacturing, the public sector, education, and many other notable industries. Our mission is to help clients maximize the value of their data by delivering services that are secure and future-proof.