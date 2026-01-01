Lingaro Sp. z o.o.

Lingaro Group is the end-to-end data services partner to global brands and enterprises. We lead our clients through their data journey, from strategy through development to operations and adoption, helping them to realize the full value of their data. Since 2008, Lingaro has been recognized by clients and global research and advisory firms for innovation, technology excellence, and the consistent delivery of highest-quality data services. Our commitment to data excellence has created an environment that attracts the brightest global data talent to our team. Leveraging the full potential of data has become a business differentiator. Our clients span industry leading companies across the consumer goods, manufacturing, retail, luxury, and life sciences sectors. Our capabilities and services empower these consumer-focused companies to optimize their performance in this data-driven world. We create solutions that realize the full value of data for over 100 billion-dollar brands, more than 75 top-selling consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and 3 of the world’s top 10 CPG firms across more than 30 countries.