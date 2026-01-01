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Lehmann + Pioneers Digital GmBH logo
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 31
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 2
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LEHMANN PIONEERS DIGITAL GMBH

Headquarters: Germany
Website

Lehmann Pioneers Digital GmbH is your consulting partner for intelligent data driven solutions. LPDG's international, diverse team offers solutions from consulting to implementation in the fields of Business Intelligence Analytics, Big Data Data Science, Strategy Architecture Advisory and Process Intelligence Automation. We are a Partner of Snowflake and our team of experts excels in seamless integration, configuration, and optimization of Snowflake to maximize performance and efficiency for your business.

Transform your data infrastructure with our robust cloud data architecture solutions. We design and implement scalable, secure, and agile cloud data environments tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization.

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