Kadenza (a Axians company)
Headquarters: Netherlands
Our expertise includes advisory, design, and implementation services for the Modern Data Architecture, combining the power of data integration, (advanced) analytics, and data management.
Our expertise includes advisory, design, and implementation services for the Modern Data Architecture, combining the power of data integration, (advanced) analytics, and data management.
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.