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Snowpro Core Certifications: 2
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Kadenza (a Axians company)

Headquarters: Netherlands
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Our expertise includes advisory, design, and implementation services for the Modern Data Architecture, combining the power of data integration, (advanced) analytics, and data management.

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