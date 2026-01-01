Elementum Ltd.

Elementum AI replaces legacy SaaS and traditional outsourcing/offshoring with AI automation and Agent Orchestration to deliver reliable, high-performing digital labor for F500 companies.

With its patented CloudLink architecture, data stays in customers’ secure and governed environments, eliminating data silos, accelerating deployment, and unlocking the full potential of AI.

Unlike ad-hoc agent-managed approaches, Elementum’s enterprise-grade workflow orchestration manages all native and third-party agents in one secure, cost-effective platform, ensuring full auditability and control while minimizing errors

Customers in healthcare, retail, finance, tech, and manufacturing use Elementum to sunset legacy SaaS like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Coupa, automating critical processes across all business functions.