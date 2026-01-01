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Industry competencies
  • Consulting & Professional Services
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Technology
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  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Telecom
Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Collaboration (Data Sharing)
  • Data Lake
  • Applications
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data Engineering
  • Applications & Collaboration
  • Analytics
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Dbt Labs, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Dbt enables teams to collaborate on data transformation using just their shared knowledge of SQL. Through the application of software engineering best practices like modularity, version control, testing, and documentation, Dbt helps data teams produce more trusted data sets, faster.

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