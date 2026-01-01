Industry competencies
- Consulting & Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Travel & Hospitality
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Telecom
Dbt Labs, Inc.
Headquarters: United States
Dbt enables teams to collaborate on data transformation using just their shared knowledge of SQL. Through the application of software engineering best practices like modularity, version control, testing, and documentation, Dbt helps data teams produce more trusted data sets, faster.