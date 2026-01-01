Converge Technology Solutions US, LLC

Converge Technology Solutions is a software-enabled IT solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading technology solutions. These services include a robust services roster spanning Advanced Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, Application Modernization, Cloud Platforms, Cybersecurity, Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Managed Services, and Talent Services.

Converge Technology Solutions is located across Canada, the USA, the Caribbean, and Europe. Converge carries an operating presence of more than 80 professionals focused on business intelligence, planning & forecasting, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, and Generative AI, and over 2000 employees focused on all aspects of IT.

Converge Technology Solutions has been dedicated to analytics for over 30 years through our analytics subsidiaries, working together with clients across Canada and the USA on strategic roadmaps, business intelligence & data integration, data warehousing, artificial intelligence, and training for enterprise-level solutions. As an end-to-end analytics consulting organization, we work together with clients who are at all stages of their analytics journey - from those who are just starting to explore analytics to those who are looking to expand their use of analytics into more sophisticated areas such as predictive analytics, augmented intelligence, Generative AI, and machine learning. Converge aims to act as strategic analytics and IT advisors for clients across North America and beyond. We have played this role at many of North America’s top organizations, either through formal analytics projects, or acting as an advisor to the executive teams at these organizations as they look to invest in analytics.