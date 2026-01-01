Clear Harbor Advisors, Inc.

Clear Harbor Advisors is a leading healthcare technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise data architecture and cloud-based solutions. With deep expertise in healthcare operations and data management, we empower medical groups and healthcare organizations to optimize the value of their clinical and operational data assets. Our partnership with Snowflake allows us to deliver scalable, secure, and cost-effective data solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare providers.

At Clear Harbor, we understand the critical role of data in driving value-based care and operational efficiency. Leveraging Snowflake's cutting-edge cloud platform, our certified consultants help clients manage and integrate disparate patient data sources, delivering both operational metrics as well as those that govern risk-bearing contracts (e.g. - RAF scoring).