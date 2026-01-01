For over 20 years, celver is implementing complex planning and analysis solutions based on smart data architectures for well-known customers from a wide range of industries. The foundation is formed by innovative concepts and technologies that have evolved from traditional on-premises solutions to agile cloud environments incorporating artificial intelligence.

But the goal remains the same: To jointly develop tailor-made solutions that form the basis for data-driven decisions. The team of experienced, certified experts provides support from technical consulting to process definition, complete implementation and integration into the system landscape through to training, roll-out and change management.