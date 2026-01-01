Industry competencies
- Consulting & Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Media & Entertainment
CData Software, Inc
Headquarters: United States
CData provides the only bi-modal integration stack to connect replicated and live data, providing real-time data access across enterprise apps and hybrid infrastructures. CData solutions move data from any source into Snowflake and also connect your applications to live Snowflake Data.