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CData Software, Inc

Headquarters: United States
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CData provides the only bi-modal integration stack to connect replicated and live data, providing real-time data access across enterprise apps and hybrid infrastructures. CData solutions move data from any source into Snowflake and also connect your applications to live Snowflake Data.

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