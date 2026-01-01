With the Ascend.io data automation platform, data teams deliver data pipelines 10X faster than before. Ascend unifies data ingestion, transformation, delivery, orchestration, and observability, eliminating the seams common in other tools. The platform's unique flex-code capabilities meet people with different skills where they are most effective, so that any member of the data team - from data engineers to data scientists to data analysts - can quickly and easily build and deliver on the data and analytics workloads they need.

Ascend.io is for the 96% of data teams that are at or over capacity. Ascend’s DataAware™ intelligence unlocks engineering productivity, so that data teams no longer spend hours sequencing brittle data workloads, and instead rely on advanced automation to optimize and run the entire data pipeline lifecycle within their Snowflake account.

Ascend was named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor for providing the most advanced automation for data and analytics engineering workloads. It is available on Snowflake across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.