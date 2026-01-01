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Industry competencies
  • Financial Services
Product Categories
  • Data Warehousing
  • Cybersecurity
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
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ALTR

Headquarters: United States
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ALTR's Unified Data Security Platform helps organizations discover, protect, and control sensitive data in Snowflake and beyond. With native Snowflake integration, ALTR simplifies data classification, dynamic masking, encryption, tokenization, and fine-grained access controls through centralized, policy-driven security. Continuously monitor database activity, detect suspicious behavior, and maintain detailed audit trails to strengthen security and compliance. ALTR also helps organizations protect sensitive information across AI workflows, enabling secure AI adoption without compromising data utility. Automate data protection, reduce exposure risk, and enforce consistent security policies without complex coding or manual administration.

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