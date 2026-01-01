Agile Lab s.r.l.

Agile Lab is a specialized Software factory in Data Engineering that offers data platform enabling services as well as business vertical solutions, mixing business specific and deep technology know-how.

We realize software systems using the most advanced Big Data technologies for all the companies which want to generate value from their data even if the data are “big” or “small”.

We have created witboost, an open-source modular platform, that can solve many real-world Data Engineering problems and we focus on:

· Data Strategy

· Development

· Managed Data Services

We operate in different business sectors but always with the same common approach: bringing innovation and driving forward our clients through technology, competence, positive and “agile” thinking.

We are more than 100 people located in different offices, in Italy and Europe, and we collaborate with large enterprises belonging to the banking and insurance sectors, large manufacturing companies, and leading groups in the utilities sector, both in Italy and abroad.