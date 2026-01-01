8-12 weeks
Featured
Snowflake Intelligence for Structured and Unstructured Data
A ready-to-run conversational AI application that guides users to relevant knowledge, surfaces insights from multiple content sources, and applies business context and reasoning to deliver clear, actionable answers across structured and unstructured data.
- Targeted Outcomes
- Faster access to answers by unifying search, retrieval, and reasoning across all knowledge sources.
- Better-informed decision-making through AI-generated insights enriched with business context and data.
- Greater knowledge reuse and consistency across teams by centralizing how information is discovered.
- Higher productivity potential as both technical and non-technical users can get immediate, more accurate responses.