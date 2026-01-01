Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
Services Delivery
Overview
Offerings
Trail MapsGrowth TracksEducation & Training

Snowflake Services Delivery

Explore SnowflakeService Offerings

Snowflake Services Delivery Offerings focus on innovation, automation, and enhanced data products to accelerate business outcomes.

contact a representative
Offering Type
Product Categories
reset filters

13 Results

8-12 weeks

Featured

Snowflake Intelligence for Structured and Unstructured Data

A ready-to-run conversational AI application that guides users to relevant knowledge, surfaces insights from multiple content sources, and applies business context and reasoning to deliver clear, actionable answers across structured and unstructured data.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Faster access to answers by unifying search, retrieval, and reasoning across all knowledge sources.
  • Better-informed decision-making through AI-generated insights enriched with business context and data.
  • Greater knowledge reuse and consistency across teams by centralizing how information is discovered.
  • Higher productivity potential as both technical and non-technical users can get immediate, more accurate responses.
Contact Us

6-8 weeks

Featured

Bronze Activation

Make your data AI-ready with production-ready data pipelines using OpenFlow that ingest data into Snowflake from one or more source systems, with comprehensive governance and observability controls.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Hardened, production-ready pipelines on OpenFlow with secure, seamless connectivity across database, streaming, and SaaS systems
  • Unified data pipelines with native Snowflake connectivity on a governed foundation enabling scalable analytics and AI
  • Faster analytics and real-time decisions with fresh data that closes the event-to-insight gap
Contact Us

5-8 weeks

Featured

Cortex AI Essentials for Unstructured Data

Helps customers implement a production-ready "intelligent retrieval and discovery" agent across knowledge assets that helps teams find relevant content, case studies, or answers faster through AI-powered search.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Extract value from your unstructured data by allowing rapid search, retrieval, and summarization across your documentation.
  • Democratize access to data by allowing non-technical users to focus on their data insights.
  • Develop best practices on data ingestion for search, tuning, and evaluation. All while enabling your resources.
Contact Us

5-8 weeks

Featured

Cortex AI Essentials for Structured Data

Helps customers implement a production-ready "talk to your data" agent for structured data, to drive adoption of AI-assisted analysis.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Driving operational efficiencies and reducing the number of ad hoc data and dashboard/reporting requests, freeing up capacity for higher value add activities.
  • Accelerates adoption of GenAI with best practices and guidance on latest product capabilities.
  • Democratize access to data by allowing non-technical users to focus on their data insights.
Contact Us

2-8 Weeks

Migration Readiness Assessment

Series of workshops designed to provide an estimate of effort, high-level timeline, and set of recommendations for migrating a single data warehouse platform entirely, or targeted data workloads to Snowflake; with a review of opportunities to leverage automation for database code conversion, data migration, and data validation.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Clarify scope and alignment across stakeholders
  • Reduce architectural ambiguity
  • Better understand effort and resource requirements
  • Reduce migration risks and unknowns
  • Identify migration accelerator opportunities
Contact Us

4-8 weeks

Migration Pilot

Production pilot for a set of business users or other consumption methods to move live reporting from the legacy system to Snowflake.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Potential to address other current issues such as data security / privacy early in the migration.
  • Identify potential data differences due to data types, rounding, space issues, etc.
  • Implement necessary change management early based upon validation results.
Contact Us

2+ weeks

Migration Push Start

A team of experienced migration experts to help guide and enable customer teams during the initial weeks of a DIY migration to Snowflake through key support activities.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Accelerate migration by enabling internal team with Snowflake experts and accelerators.
  • Enable and teach customer teams on migration process and accelerators.
  • Identify potential risks early in the project.
  • Review the migration plan for potential issues and recommend approach.
  • Identify efficiencies that could be leveraged or modernization benefits not being realized.
Contact Us

3+ months

Migration Excellence Package

Flexible program that brings in migration experts to help reduce risk and accelerate customer projects, backed by experienced Snowflake Services Delivery consultants.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Proven practices and mechanisms for faster time-to-value
  • Accelerated Snowflake impact, through roadmap prioritizing the right things during the migration journey
  • Instill organizational change with end-to-end support through across every phase — assessment through post-migration
Contact Us

2-5 days

Customer Journey Workshop

Series of interactive workshops with Snowflake business, industry, technical experts to provide your team direction, recommendations and a plan of action to map out the “how”, tie use cases to go-lives and have a plan for healthy adoption.

  • Example Outcomes
  • Clear alignment on target business outcomes, value propositions, and strategic AI/ML priorities
  • A well-defined and shared understanding of the current state and desired future state
  • A comprehensive plan detailing stakeholder roles, prioritized use cases, roadmap themes, and quick wins to jump-start execution
Contact Us

6+ months

Amplify Framework

Framework that simplifies AI Data Cloud transformations across organizations, processes, and platforms. Powered by proven toolkits, accelerators, and governance models, it enables customers to design and execute with speed, confidence, and measurable impact.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Equip teams to standardize and scale delivery of AI Data Cloud transformations across teams and platforms.
  • Accelerate execution using proven toolkits, accelerators, and governance models.
  • Align cross-functional teams around shared processes, roles, and transformation objectives.
  • Employ value realization to measure and demonstrate impact over time through.
Contact Us

2-4 weeks

Snowflake 360

Helps customers implement a production-ready "intelligent retrieval and discovery" agent across knowledge assets that helps teams find relevant content, case studies, or answers faster through AI-powered search.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • A clear understanding of current Snowflake maturity across core platform and specialized services
  • Identify efficiency opportunities that reduce cost, effort, and operational friction
  • Create a prioritized plan to maximize business value from Snowflake investments
  • Improve alignment between technical capabilities and strategic business goals
Contact Us

8-12 weeks

FinOps

Strategic engagement to design and implement a FinOps framework for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This service establishes the cultural practices and technical solutions required for continuous cost governance, optimization, and financial accountability across an organization.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Accelerate FinOps maturity by shifting to a proactive, sustainable, and collaborative practices that deliver faster value
  • Gain stronger financial control with predictable cloud spending, clearer visibility, and accurate forecasting
  • Unlock efficiency at scale by applying repeatable governance and optimization that reduces waste and frees resources for innovation
Contact Us

3 weeks

Security Assessment

Holistic engagement helping customers identify and address security gaps against a Snowflake-aligned baseline. Through interviews, environment reviews, and collaborative sessions, we offer detailed findings and actionable recommendations to help you strengthen security posture and reduce risk. As part of the engagement, customers also participate in experiential learning sessions where we jointly action 1–2 key recommendations—for both immediate impact and practical enablement for the future.

  • Targeted Outcomes
  • Establish baseline security awareness to accelerate adoption of improved practices.
  • Accelerate integration of platform controls with enterprise governance and compliance frameworks.
  • Implement and enforce security best practices to reduce risk across the environment.
  • Security guidance into day-to-day operations, to help reduce exposure and risk.
Contact Us

Get Started

Take the next step with Snowflake Services Delivery

Start your 30-day free Snowflake trial today

  • $400 in free usage to start
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
contact a representative

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo