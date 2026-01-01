Holistic engagement helping customers identify and address security gaps against a Snowflake-aligned baseline. Through interviews, environment reviews, and collaborative sessions, we offer detailed findings and actionable recommendations to help you strengthen security posture and reduce risk. As part of the engagement, customers also participate in experiential learning sessions where we jointly action 1–2 key recommendations—for both immediate impact and practical enablement for the future.

Targeted Outcomes

Establish baseline security awareness to accelerate adoption of improved practices.

Accelerate integration of platform controls with enterprise governance and compliance frameworks.

Implement and enforce security best practices to reduce risk across the environment.

Security guidance into day-to-day operations, to help reduce exposure and risk.