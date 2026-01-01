Snowflake Postgres vs. Databricks Lakebase
Snowflake Postgres is production-ready from day one. Databricks Lakebase is not.
>2x better performance
At half the cost
Enterprise-ready by design
Backed by a 99.95% SLA with high availability & advanced security capabilities
No pipelines
Seamless integration of transactional and analytical data
Over 12,000 Companies Power their AI, Apps and Data on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud
Snowflake Postgres vs. Databricks Lakebase at a glance
Your database shouldn’t come with compromises.
Snowflake Postgres is production-ready for your most mission-critical workloads. Databricks Lakebase is not price/performant for enterprise production workloads, lacking published uptime guarantees and limiting advanced security controls, while still requiring complex pipelines.
Snowflake Postgres is double the performance at less than half the cost
“SimCorp's core apps require thousands of updates per minute, managing complex workflow states and applying fine-grained locking. Snowflake Postgres handles this high transaction volume easily.”
Mike Willett
Senior Principal, Head of Data Platform, SimCorp
- 10x Faster disk operations compared to SimCorp’s previous Postgres solution
Snowflake Postgres has proven enterprise-readiness
“With Snowflake Postgres, we can deliver low-latency transactional workloads alongside analytics and AI on a single platform, reducing overhead and helping our customers be more agile in meeting their business goals.”
Rob Sandberg
SVP and Head of Advisory Consulting, BlueCloud
Snowflake Postgres eliminates complex pipelines
"Our customers expect live analytics on the most current business data. With Snowflake Postgres, we can work directly on fresh transactional data inside Snowflake without relying on complex pipelines or external systems.”
Jake Hannan
Head of Data, Sigma Computing
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud
Frequently Asked Questions
Snowflake Postgres provides a 99.95% uptime SLA, compared to Databricks Lakebase, which has no published uptime guarantee. Snowflake is engineered for demanding, mission-critical enterprise workloads.
Snowflake Postgres offers near-instant, fully managed cutovers for major version upgrades. In contrast, Lakebase requires potentially disruptive downtime for upgrades, which can be problematic for business-critical, production applications.
Yes. Snowflake provides HA and enterprise-grade compute alongside support for the latest Postgres 18.
Snowflake supports up to 64 TB of storage, providing 4x more headroom than Lakebase, which is capped at an 16 TB ceiling as of June 2026.
Internal testing shows Snowflake Postgres delivers >2x higher throughput at half the latency and cost of Lakebase.
Snowflake provides PrivateLink, VPC peering and customer-managed keys. These essential enterprise protections are either limited or missing in Lakebase.
Yes. Snowflake runs Postgres without middleware modifications and supports standard extensions like pg_vector and PostGIS. Lakebase uses a middleware layer that limits extension support to only those validated within that specific architecture.
Snowflake Postgres enables seamless, bidirectional data movement in near real time without the need for complex pipelines. Databricks offers unidirectional movement only, runs on separate pipelines and requires third-party tools for any other target than Databricks’ own managed Postgres.
Yes. Snowflake supports native logical replication, allowing you to sync and move data across your entire ecosystem. Lakebase lacks this capability, creating a data island that is expensive and complicated to integrate with external systems.