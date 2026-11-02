Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif. – November 2, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, will present at the following investor conferences.
Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will present at the UBS Technology and AI Conference on Thursday, December 3rd at 7:35am MT.
Chief Executive Officer, Sridhar Ramaswamy, will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 9th at 7:35am PT.
An event webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 14,500 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).