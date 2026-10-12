Migrate a SQL Server Analytics Pipeline from Databricks to Snowflake with Estuary

Overview

This guide shows a SQL Server to Snowflake migration for a team whose analytics pipeline already runs through Estuary. SQL Server changes are captured into Estuary and delivered to Databricks, and the team wants its analytics workload in Snowflake instead.

In Estuary, a capture reads SQL Server's change data into collections, which are durable datasets in cloud storage. Each destination is a materialization that reads those collections independently. One capture can feed several destinations. This guide uses that to migrate a data pipeline to Snowflake without a second capture against the production database: add Snowflake beside Databricks, validate the two against each other, move the analytics consumers, and retire Databricks.

Prerequisites

Familiarity with SQL and Snowsight

A working understanding of change data capture (CDC) in SQL Server

What You'll Learn

How to add a Snowflake destination to an existing Estuary capture

What limits how much history a new destination can load

How to validate Snowflake against SQL Server and Databricks before cutover

What You'll Need

An Estuary account with a SQL Server capture and a Databricks materialization, or the sample setup in Migration Architecture

A SQL Server database with CDC enabled that accepts connections from your Estuary data plane's IP addresses. CDC needs SQL Server Enterprise, Standard or Developer edition, or an Azure SQL Database on a vCore tier or DTU tier S3 and above.

Access to the Databricks workspace the current materialization writes to

A Snowflake account with access to the ACCOUNTADMIN role

What You'll Build

One SQL Server capture feeding Databricks and Snowflake in parallel, then Snowflake alone

Migration Architecture

The starting pipeline has an Estuary SQL Server capture writing orders and customers collections, and a Databricks materialization keeping a table current for each. The migration adds a Snowflake materialization on the same collections. Both destinations receive every change until Snowflake is validated and the consumers have moved, and the Databricks materialization is removed after a rollback period. SQL Server stays in production and the capture is never recreated.

Estuary loads only the tables it materializes. Views, notebooks, jobs and permissions built on top of them in Databricks need to be rebuilt in Snowflake separately.

Sample dataset

To follow along without an existing pipeline, create the sample tables in a test SQL Server database. How to enable CDC in SQL Server covers the SQL Server setup in more depth.

CREATE TABLE dbo.customers ( customer_id INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, customer_name NVARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, region NVARCHAR(20) NOT NULL ); CREATE TABLE dbo.orders ( order_id INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, customer_id INT NOT NULL REFERENCES dbo.customers (customer_id), order_status NVARCHAR(20) NOT NULL, order_total DECIMAL(12,2) NOT NULL, created_at DATETIME2(3) NOT NULL, updated_at DATETIME2(3) NOT NULL ); INSERT INTO dbo.customers (customer_id, customer_name, region) SELECT n, CONCAT(N'Customer ', n), CHOOSE(n % 4 + 1, N'NA', N'EMEA', N'APAC', N'LATAM') FROM (SELECT TOP (50) CAST(ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY (SELECT NULL)) AS INT) AS n FROM sys.all_objects) AS t; INSERT INTO dbo.orders (order_id, customer_id, order_status, order_total, created_at, updated_at) SELECT n, n % 50 + 1, N'placed', CAST(n % 500 + 19.99 AS DECIMAL(12,2)), DATEADD(MINUTE, -n, SYSUTCDATETIME()), DATEADD(MINUTE, -n, SYSUTCDATETIME()) FROM (SELECT TOP (10000) CAST(ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY (SELECT NULL)) AS INT) AS n FROM sys.all_objects AS a CROSS JOIN sys.all_objects AS b) AS t;

Enable CDC and create the login Estuary connects with, following the connector's setup instructions:

EXEC sys.sp_cdc_enable_db; CREATE LOGIN flow_capture WITH PASSWORD = '<strong-password>'; CREATE USER flow_capture FOR LOGIN flow_capture; GRANT SELECT ON SCHEMA :: dbo TO flow_capture; GRANT SELECT ON SCHEMA :: cdc TO flow_capture; GRANT VIEW DATABASE STATE TO flow_capture; EXEC sys.sp_cdc_enable_table @source_schema = 'dbo', @source_name = 'customers', @role_name = 'flow_capture'; EXEC sys.sp_cdc_enable_table @source_schema = 'dbo', @source_name = 'orders', @role_name = 'flow_capture';

On self-hosted SQL Server, SQL Server Agent must be running for CDC. Azure SQL Database runs CDC with its own scheduler.

On Azure SQL Database, run CREATE LOGIN while connected to the master database, then reconnect to the sample database for the remaining statements, or replace the CREATE LOGIN and CREATE USER ... FOR LOGIN statements with a contained user: CREATE USER flow_capture WITH PASSWORD = '<strong-password>'; . When the capture is published there, its log shows a warning that begins error determining replica status, assuming primary . The warning doesn't stop the capture.

Then create a capture with the SQL Server connector (the SQL Server via CDC tile) and a materialization on its collections with the Databricks connector.

Run this batch a few times during the migration to generate inserts, updates and deletes:

DECLARE @next INT = (SELECT MAX(order_id) FROM dbo.orders); INSERT INTO dbo.orders (order_id, customer_id, order_status, order_total, created_at, updated_at) SELECT @next + n, n % 50 + 1, N'placed', CAST(n % 300 + 9.99 AS DECIMAL(12,2)), SYSUTCDATETIME(), SYSUTCDATETIME() FROM (SELECT TOP (500) CAST(ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY (SELECT NULL)) AS INT) AS n FROM sys.all_objects) AS t; UPDATE TOP (200) dbo.orders SET order_status = N'shipped', updated_at = SYSUTCDATETIME() WHERE order_status = N'placed'; DELETE TOP (20) FROM dbo.orders WHERE order_status = N'placed';

Check Readiness

Snowflake will load from the data Estuary already holds, not from SQL Server. In the Estuary dashboard, open Sources and select the SQL Server capture. Its Connector Status should read Streaming CDC Events, which means no table is still backfilling. During a backfill it reads Backfilling Tables. A table set to capture only new changes never backfills its existing rows, so also select Edit, open each table's Config tab, and check that its Backfill Mode isn't Only Changes. Leave the page without saving.

Two retention settings apply, and only one limits what Snowflake can load:

SQL Server CDC retention keeps change rows in SQL Server's change tables for three days by default. If change rows expire before the capture reads them, it needs a full backfill from SQL Server. Snowflake never reads the change tables.

keeps change rows in SQL Server's change tables for three days by default. If change rows expire before the capture reads them, it needs a full backfill from SQL Server. Snowflake never reads the change tables. Collection retention decides how much history a new destination can read, and is set by the collection's storage mapping. On Estuary's own trial bucket, data is deleted 20 days after collection. On your own bucket, it stays until your lifecycle policy removes it.

A new materialization reads each collection from the oldest data still retained. If the capture's initial backfill ran longer ago than the retention period, rows it loaded and never changed since are gone from the collection and won't reach Snowflake. If this capture originally populated its collections and its Created date, in its Details panel, falls within the retention period, every table's initial backfill is still retained. Populate Snowflake covers the fix.

On the Databricks materialization's Spec tab, note the syncFrequency (30 minutes when absent) for the Snowflake sync schedule. The validation queries in this guide assume standard (merge) bindings on both destinations. Note whether any Databricks binding has "delta_updates": true : its tables need different comparison queries, and the recovery step in Populate Snowflake depends on it. List the dashboards and jobs that will move.

Add the Snowflake Destination

Prepare Snowflake

In a Snowsight workspace with ACCOUNTADMIN as the role, select + Add new > SQL file and paste the setup script from the Snowflake connector documentation. It creates a role, database, schema, warehouse and service user for Estuary. Change the names in the first five lines if you want different ones, and use your names wherever this guide shows the defaults. Then run the whole file with Run all (Cmd+Shift+Return on macOS, Ctrl+Shift+Enter on Windows).

set database_name = 'ESTUARY_DB'; set warehouse_name = 'ESTUARY_WH'; set estuary_role = 'ESTUARY_ROLE'; set estuary_user = 'ESTUARY_USER'; set estuary_schema = 'ESTUARY_SCHEMA'; -- create role and schema for Estuary create role if not exists identifier($estuary_role); grant role identifier($estuary_role) to role SYSADMIN; -- Create snowflake DB create database if not exists identifier($database_name); use database identifier($database_name); create schema if not exists identifier($estuary_schema); -- create a user for Estuary create user if not exists identifier($estuary_user) type = service default_role = $estuary_role default_warehouse = $warehouse_name; grant role identifier($estuary_role) to user identifier($estuary_user); -- Estuary requires case-sensitive quoted identifiers (e.g. "_meta/op"). alter user identifier($estuary_user) set QUOTED_IDENTIFIERS_IGNORE_CASE = FALSE; grant all on schema identifier($estuary_schema) to identifier($estuary_role); -- create a warehouse for estuary create warehouse if not exists identifier($warehouse_name) warehouse_size = xsmall warehouse_type = standard auto_suspend = 60 auto_resume = true initially_suspended = true; -- grant Estuary role access to warehouse grant USAGE on warehouse identifier($warehouse_name) to role identifier($estuary_role); -- grant Estuary access to database grant CREATE SCHEMA, MONITOR, USAGE on database identifier($database_name) to role identifier($estuary_role); -- change role to ACCOUNTADMIN for STORAGE INTEGRATION support to Estuary (only needed for Snowflake on GCP) use role ACCOUNTADMIN; grant CREATE INTEGRATION on account to role identifier($estuary_role); use role sysadmin; COMMIT;

The connector authenticates with a key pair. Generate one in a terminal:

openssl genrsa 2048 | openssl pkcs8 -topk8 -inform PEM -out rsa_key.p8 -nocrypt openssl rsa -in rsa_key.p8 -pubout -out rsa_key.pub cat rsa_key.pub

Assign the public key to the service user, without the BEGIN and END lines:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER USER ESTUARY_USER SET RSA_PUBLIC_KEY = 'MIIBIjANBgkqh...';

Create the materialization

In the Estuary dashboard:

Select Destinations, then New Materialization. Search for Snowflake and select Materialization on its tile. Enter a name and select the SQL Server capture's data plane. Changing the data plane after filling Endpoint Config can reset those fields. Under Endpoint Config, enter the Host (Account URL) ( orgname-accountname.snowflakecomputing.com , without https:// ), Database ESTUARY_DB , Schema ESTUARY_SCHEMA , Warehouse ESTUARY_WH and Role ESTUARY_ROLE . Under Authentication, on the Private Key (JWT) tab, enter ESTUARY_USER as the User and paste the contents of rsa_key.p8 into Private Key. For Snowflake Timestamp Type, choose TIMESTAMP_NTZ (normalize to UTC).

Under Sync Schedule, set Sync Frequency to match the Databricks materialization. The default is 30 minutes. Once the initial load is done, a frequency of minutes or more accounts for most of the delay between a change in SQL Server and its arrival in Snowflake. The setup script suspends the warehouse after 60 seconds of inactivity. When a sync leaves it idle that long, the next sync resumes it, with a 60-second minimum charge.

Then link the collections the Databricks materialization already reads:

Under Source Collections, find Link Capture and select modify. Select the SQL Server capture and select Continue. For Destination Layout, select Set a default schema instead of the default, Match source structure, and enter ESTUARY_SCHEMA as the Schema. Confirm with Set Source Capture.

The capture's collections, ending in dbo/orders and dbo/customers , appear in the collections table, and Set a default schema names their Snowflake tables ORDERS and CUSTOMERS . Leave Delta Updates unchecked on each binding's Config tab. With standard (merge) updates, Estuary keeps one row per key and applies each update and delete to it.

Select Next to test the connection, then Save and publish.

Populate Snowflake

Estuary starts loading Snowflake from the collections as soon as the materialization is published: retained history first, then new changes. The capture and the Databricks materialization carry on unchanged, and SQL Server keeps taking writes.

On the materialization's details page, Data Backlog and Time Behind show how far Snowflake is behind its source collections. Both read current once it has caught up.

In Snowflake, watch the tables fill:

SELECT 'ORDERS' AS table_name, COUNT(*) AS row_count, MAX(flow_published_at) AS latest_change FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.ORDERS UNION ALL SELECT 'CUSTOMERS', COUNT(*), MAX(flow_published_at) FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.CUSTOMERS;

flow_published_at is the time Estuary published each document to its collection, so latest_change advances as new changes arrive.

If the readiness check showed incomplete collection history, run an incremental backfill of the capture:

Edit the capture and select Backfill. Change Backfill Mode from its default, Dataflow Reset, to Incremental backfill (advanced). Select Save and publish.

The capture's Connector Status reads Backfilling Tables until the reread finishes. It rereads the tables from SQL Server into the existing collections without dropping any destination table, and both destinations receive the rows. Standard (merge) bindings absorb them without duplicates, but a Databricks binding with delta updates would get a second copy of each row. Don't use a dataflow reset during the migration: it empties every destination table on those collections, including the Databricks tables consumers are still reading. A materialization backfill can't recover the missing rows either, because it reloads only what the collections still hold. Backfilling data describes all three options.

Databricks and Snowflake commit on their own schedules. A query run against both at the same moment can see different points in the change stream. To compare them at a common point:

Stop the workload batch, or pick a period with no writes to the captured tables. Confirm the capture reads Streaming CDC Events with no errors, and wait until Data Backlog and Time Behind read current on both materializations, allowing for the dashboard's reporting delay of up to 10 minutes. Confirm that the last row inserted or updated in SQL Server appears, with the same values, in both destinations. As a supporting check, confirm that MAX(flow_published_at) on each table has stopped changing in both destinations.

Databricks displays flow_published_at with a +00:00 offset and Snowflake without one. Both are UTC unless the Databricks session time zone has been changed.

Estuary keeps a deleted row with _meta/op = 'd' unless Hard Delete is enabled. The destination queries filter those rows out. The column name has to be quoted: in double quotes in Snowflake and in backticks in Databricks.

Estuary materializes SQL Server DECIMAL columns as FLOAT in Snowflake and DOUBLE in Databricks. The queries cast order_total back to two decimal places, and a view or dashboard that needs exact decimal arithmetic should do the same. A float holds about 15 significant digits, so the cast restores values like this sample's DECIMAL(12,2) but not values with more precision.

In SQL Server:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_rows, COUNT(DISTINCT order_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(order_total) AS total_value, SUM(CASE WHEN order_status = N'shipped' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS shipped_rows FROM dbo.orders;

In Snowflake:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_rows, COUNT(DISTINCT order_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(CAST(order_total AS NUMBER(12,2))) AS total_value, SUM(CASE WHEN order_status = 'shipped' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS shipped_rows FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.ORDERS WHERE "_meta/op" <> 'd';

In Databricks, using the catalog and schema the Databricks materialization writes to:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_rows, COUNT(DISTINCT order_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(CAST(order_total AS DECIMAL(12,2))) AS total_value, SUM(CASE WHEN order_status = 'shipped' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS shipped_rows FROM <catalog>.<schema>.orders WHERE `_meta/op` <> 'd';

Each query returns one row, and the three rows should match. For your own tables, start with the same measures: row count, distinct keys, the sum of a numeric column and the count of one status or category.

Compare the customers table the same way. In SQL Server:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_customers, COUNT(DISTINCT customer_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(CASE WHEN region = N'NA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS na, SUM(CASE WHEN region = N'EMEA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS emea, SUM(CASE WHEN region = N'APAC' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS apac, SUM(CASE WHEN region = N'LATAM' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS latam FROM dbo.customers;

In Snowflake:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_customers, COUNT(DISTINCT customer_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'NA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS na, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'EMEA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS emea, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'APAC' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS apac, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'LATAM' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS latam FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.CUSTOMERS WHERE "_meta/op" <> 'd';

In Databricks:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS live_customers, COUNT(DISTINCT customer_id) AS distinct_keys, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'NA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS na, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'EMEA' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS emea, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'APAC' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS apac, SUM(CASE WHEN region = 'LATAM' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS latam FROM <catalog>.<schema>.customers WHERE `_meta/op` <> 'd';

For the sample dataset, all three return 50 customers: 12 in NA, 13 in EMEA, 13 in APAC and 12 in LATAM.

Mismatch Likely cause Row counts differ The capture or a destination hasn't caught up, a query counts soft-deleted rows, or collection history was incomplete when Snowflake loaded Values differ A column mapped to a different type; run DESCRIBE TABLE in both destinations Deleted rows differ Hard Delete is set differently on the two materializations; live-row counts still match Timestamps differ The Snowflake Timestamp Type setting, or a Databricks session time zone other than UTC

Finish with the query the migrated dashboard runs. For the sample dataset, daily revenue by region:

SELECT c.region, DATE_TRUNC('day', o.created_at) AS order_day, COUNT(*) AS orders, SUM(CAST(o.order_total AS NUMBER(12,2))) AS revenue FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.ORDERS AS o JOIN ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.CUSTOMERS AS c ON c.customer_id = o.customer_id WHERE o."_meta/op" <> 'd' AND c."_meta/op" <> 'd' GROUP BY c.region, order_day ORDER BY order_day, c.region;

Run the equivalent query in Databricks and compare the results. The Databricks version runs SET TIME ZONE 'UTC'; first, casts to DECIMAL(12,2) instead of NUMBER(12,2) , and quotes the column as `_meta/op` .

Cut Over and Retire

Agree on acceptance criteria before switching anything, such as matching validation results at two separate comparison points and a freshness target held for a full business cycle.

Grant the role your dashboards use read access to the Estuary schema, replacing ANALYST with that role's name. The role has to exist already and have USAGE on the warehouse its queries run on. The future grant covers tables Estuary creates later, including a table it re-creates after a schema change.

USE ROLE SECURITYADMIN; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE ESTUARY_DB TO ROLE ANALYST; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA TO ROLE ANALYST; GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA TO ROLE ANALYST; GRANT SELECT ON FUTURE TABLES IN SCHEMA ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA TO ROLE ANALYST;

Move one dashboard or job at a time: port its queries to Snowflake SQL, run them under the consumer role and warehouse, and compare the output with Databricks before switching it. Track the age of the newest change in Snowflake with:

SELECT DATEDIFF('minute', MAX(flow_published_at), SYSDATE()) AS minutes_since_last_change FROM ESTUARY_DB.ESTUARY_SCHEMA.ORDERS;

With TIMESTAMP_NTZ (normalize to UTC), flow_published_at holds UTC time, and SYSDATE() returns the current UTC time in the same type.

With a 30-minute sync frequency, steady writes and a healthy pipeline, the value climbs to about 30 and resets after each sync.

Keep the Databricks materialization running through an agreed rollback period. It still receives every change. Rolling back means repointing the consumer to the Databricks tables, connection and queries you kept, with no rebuild. Keep the Databricks materialization's credentials, an access token or an OAuth secret, valid for the whole period.

When the period ends and every consumer has moved:

In Estuary, open Destinations, select the Databricks materialization, choose Disable, and confirm with Continue. The capture and the Snowflake materialization keep running. Confirm that nothing still queries the Databricks tables, then select the materialization again, choose Delete, and confirm with Continue. Deletion is permanent. Deleting the materialization leaves its tables in Databricks. Drop or archive them, stop the SQL warehouse if nothing else uses it, and revoke the materialization's credentials.

Conclusion and Resources

The SQL Server capture now feeds Snowflake, and the analytics workload runs there after parallel operation and validation. The same capture ran throughout, and Databricks stayed current until it was retired.

To build your own pipeline, create a free Estuary account.

What You Learned

How to add a Snowflake materialization to an existing SQL Server capture

How collection retention limits what a new destination can load

How to validate two destinations at a common point before cutover

Related Resources