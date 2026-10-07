Bidirectional Data Pipelines with pg_lake and Snowflake - External Stage

Overview

What is pg_lake?

PostgreSQL (Postgres) extensions are loadable modules that add new functionality to the database—such as data types, functions, operators, and storage engines—without modifying the core Postgres code. For more details, see the Postgres Extensions documentation.

pg_lake is a powerful Postgres extension available in Snowflake Postgres that enables direct reading and writing of data lake files stored in cloud object storage like Amazon S3. With pg_lake, you can export data from Postgres tables directly to S3 in various formats (CSV, Parquet, JSON), query files in S3 using foreign tables without importing the data, and create Iceberg tables for open table format storage.

When combined with Snowflake's data platform, pg_lake enables simple bidirectional data pipelines that leverage the operational strengths of Postgres alongside Snowflake's powerful analytics and AI capabilities.

In this quick start guide, we use S3 as the example, however, you can also use Azure object storage as well. For more details see the Storage Integration documentation.

External Stage vs. Internal Stage

pg_lake supports two storage options for exchanging data between Postgres and Snowflake:

External Stage Internal Stage Storage location Customer-provided object storage (e.g. Amazon S3, Azure Blob) Snowflake-managed internal object storage Configuration Requires IAM roles, trust policies, and storage integrations for both Postgres and Snowflake Minimal setup — automatically provisioned with the Postgres instance Data residency Data resides in the customer's cloud account Data never leaves the Snowflake security perimeter Use when You need to share data with systems outside of Snowflake, retain data in your own storage, or integrate with existing data lake architectures You want the simplest setup, maximum security, and data exchange is exclusively between Snowflake Postgres and Snowflake

This quickstart uses the external stage approach with customer-provided S3 storage. For the internal stage version where data never leaves Snowflake, see Bidirectional Data Pipelines with pg_lake and Snowflake - Internal Stage.

Use Case: IoT Sensor Monitoring

This quickstart demonstrates a practical IoT sensor monitoring scenario where:

Postgres handles real-time sensor data ingestion from building systems (HVAC, power meters, etc.)

handles real-time sensor data ingestion from building systems (HVAC, power meters, etc.) S3 serves as the data exchange layer between systems

serves as the data exchange layer between systems Snowflake performs AI-powered anomaly detection using Cortex and returns insights back to Postgres

This pattern is common in operational scenarios where transactional systems need to share data with analytical platforms while receiving enriched results back.

Architecture

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ BIDIRECTIONAL DATA FLOW │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ ┌──────────────┐ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────┐ │ │ │ PostgreSQL │ ────► │ S3 │ ────► │ Snowflake │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ • pg_lake │ CSV │ • export/ │ COPY │ • Cortex AI │ │ │ │ • Iceberg │ Parquet│ • sync/ │ INTO │ • Streams │ │ │ │ │ JSON │ • archive/ │ │ • Tasks │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ◄──── │ │ ◄──── │ │ │ │ └──────────────┘ └─────────────┘ └──────────────┘ │ │ Foreign Tables Stream + COPY │ │ │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

What You Will Learn

Export data from Postgres to S3 in multiple formats using Postgres's COPY command

Query S3 files directly from Postgres using foreign tables (no data import required)

Load data into Snowflake from S3 using COPY INTO

Detect anomalies and generate AI explanations using Snowflake Cortex

Sync analytical results back to Postgres via S3

Data Model

This lab simulates IoT sensor readings from 10 devices across a building complex:

Sensor Type Devices Value Range Unit Description Temperature 5 68-80 °F HVAC systems, server rooms, freezers Power 5 100-500 kW Main panels, UPS, motors

The lab generates approximately 100,000 sensor readings spanning several months of historical data at 15-minute intervals.

Prerequisites

Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access

AWS account with permissions to create S3 buckets, policies, and IAM roles

Local terminal session to run psql

psql client installed locally (install with brew install postgresql on macOS)

client installed locally (install with on macOS) Familiarity with SQL and basic Postgres concepts

S3 Storage Configuration

Before using pg_lake to move data between Postgres and Snowflake, you need to configure S3 access. Both platforms need access to the same S3 location, but they use different storage integration types.

Understanding Storage Integrations

Snowflake requires two separate storage integrations because Postgres and Snowflake access S3 through different mechanisms:

Platform Integration Type Purpose Snowflake Postgres POSTGRES_EXTERNAL_STORAGE Enables pg_lake COPY, foreign tables, and Iceberg tables Snowflake EXTERNAL_STAGE Enables external stages, COPY INTO, and Snowpipe

Both integrations can share the same IAM role, but the trust policy must include principals from both integrations.

Step 1: Create S3 Bucket

Log into the AWS Management Console Navigate to S3 → Create bucket Enter a unique bucket name (e.g., mycompany-iot-lab ) Select the same region as your Snowflake account Keep default settings and click Create bucket

Note: Record your bucket name - you'll need it in subsequent steps.

Step 2: Create IAM Policy

The IAM policy grants the necessary S3 permissions for both reading and writing data.

Navigate to IAM → Policies → Create policy Click the JSON tab and paste the following (replace <BUCKET_NAME> with your bucket):

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3:PutObject", "s3:GetObject", "s3:GetObjectVersion", "s3:DeleteObject", "s3:DeleteObjectVersion" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>/iot/*" }, { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3:ListBucket", "s3:GetBucketLocation" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>", "Condition": { "StringLike": { "s3:prefix": ["iot/*"] } } } ] }

Click Next Name the policy snowflake_iot_s3_access Click Create policy

Step 3: Create IAM Role

Navigate to IAM → Roles → Create role Select AWS account → Another AWS account Enter your own AWS account ID (12-digit number) as a temporary placeholder Check Require external ID and enter 0000 (temporary placeholder) Click Next Search for and attach the policy snowflake_iot_s3_access Click Next Name the role snowflake_iot_s3_role Click Create role Open the new role and set Maximum session duration to 12 hours Copy the Role ARN (e.g., arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/snowflake_iot_s3_role )

Record: Save your Role ARN - you'll need this value in the next section.

Create Storage Integrations

Now create the Snowflake storage integrations and generate the trust policy for AWS.

Step 1: Create Both Storage Integrations

Run the following in Snowflake, replacing <YOUR_ROLE_ARN> and <YOUR_BUCKET> with your values from the previous section:

-- Create Storage Integrations: Step 1 - Create Both Storage Integrations -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION PG_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION TYPE = POSTGRES_EXTERNAL_STORAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<YOUR_ROLE_ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/'); CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION SF_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION TYPE = EXTERNAL_STAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<YOUR_ROLE_ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/');

Step 2: Get Integration Details

Retrieve the IAM user ARN and external ID from each integration:

-- Create Storage Integrations: Step 2 - Get Integration Details (Postgres) -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DESCRIBE INTEGRATION PG_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION;

Record the values for:

STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN

STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID

-- Create Storage Integrations: Step 2 - Get Integration Details (Snowflake) -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DESCRIBE INTEGRATION SF_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION;

Record these values as well (they will be different from the Postgres integration).

Step 3: Update IAM Role Trust Policy

Return to AWS Console → IAM → Roles → snowflake_iot_s3_role → Trust relationships → Edit trust policy.

Replace the entire policy with the following, substituting the actual values from Step 2:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "PostgresIntegration", "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": "<PG_STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN>" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "sts:ExternalId": "<PG_STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID>" } } }, { "Sid": "SnowflakeIntegration", "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": "<SF_STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN>" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "sts:ExternalId": "<SF_STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID>" } } } ] }

Click Update policy.

Snowflake Setup

Create the Snowflake database objects that will receive data from Postgres and store anomaly detection results.

Step 1: Create Database and Warehouse

-- Snowflake Setup: Step 1 - Create Database and Warehouse -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS IOT_LAB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS IOT_LAB.SENSORS; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; CREATE WAREHOUSE IF NOT EXISTS IOT_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AUTO_SUSPEND = 60 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; USE WAREHOUSE IOT_WH;

Step 2: Create File Format and Stage

Replace <BUCKET_NAME> with your bucket.

-- Snowflake Setup: Step 2 - Create File Format and Stage -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; CREATE OR REPLACE FILE FORMAT CSV_FORMAT_IOT TYPE = 'CSV' FIELD_OPTIONALLY_ENCLOSED_BY = '"' SKIP_HEADER = 1 NULL_IF = ('NULL', 'null', ''); CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE IOT_STAGE STORAGE_INTEGRATION = SF_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION URL = 's3://<BUCKET_NAME>/iot/' FILE_FORMAT = CSV_FORMAT_IOT;

Step 3: Create Tables

-- Snowflake Setup: Step 3 - Create Tables -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE SENSOR_READINGS ( READING_ID INT, SENSOR_NAME VARCHAR(50), SENSOR_TYPE VARCHAR(20), READING_TS TIMESTAMP_NTZ, VALUE NUMBER(10,2), UNIT VARCHAR(10), LOADED_AT TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ); CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE SENSOR_ANOMALIES ( ANOMALY_ID INT AUTOINCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, SENSOR_NAME VARCHAR(50), SENSOR_TYPE VARCHAR(20), READING_TS TIMESTAMP_NTZ, PREDICTED_VALUE NUMBER(10,2), ACTUAL_VALUE NUMBER(10,2), ANOMALY_SCORE NUMBER(5,4), AI_EXPLANATION VARCHAR(1000), DETECTED_AT TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() );

Step 4: Create Stream for Change Capture

Streams in Snowflake track changes to tables, enabling efficient incremental processing. This stream will capture new anomalies for export back to Postgres.

-- Snowflake Setup: Step 4 - Create Stream for Change Capture -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM ANOMALIES_STREAM ON TABLE SENSOR_ANOMALIES APPEND_ONLY = TRUE;

Step 5: Verify Stage Access

-- Snowflake Setup: Step 5 - Verify Stage Access -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; LIST @IOT_STAGE/;

This should return an empty result (no files yet) without errors, confirming S3 access is working.

Postgres Instance Setup

Create a Snowflake Postgres instance with pg_lake enabled.

Step 1: Create Network Policy

Snowflake Postgres requires a network policy to allow client connections. Replace nnn.nnn.nnn.nnn/32 with specific IP (or subnet) and CIDR for your organization.

-- Postgres Instance Setup: Step 1 - Create Network Policy -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS PG_NETWORK_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS PG_NETWORK_DB.PG_NETWORK; USE SCHEMA PG_NETWORK_DB.PG_NETWORK; -- Get current IP if needed for Network Rule. -- This value maybe used for `nnn.nnn.nnn.nnn` to limit access to your connection. SELECT CURRENT_IP_ADDRESS(); CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK RULE PG_IOT_INGRESS_RULE TYPE = IPV4 VALUE_LIST = ('nnn.nnn.nnn.nnn/32') MODE = POSTGRES_INGRESS COMMENT = 'Allow Postgres client connections (restrict in production)'; CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK POLICY PG_IOT_NETWORK_POLICY ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULE_LIST = ('PG_IOT_INGRESS_RULE') COMMENT = 'Network policy for Snowflake Postgres instances';

Step 2: Create Postgres Instance

-- Postgres Instance Setup: Step 2 - Create Postgres Instance -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE POSTGRES INSTANCE IOT_PG AUTHENTICATION_AUTHORITY = POSTGRES COMPUTE_FAMILY = 'STANDARD_L' STORAGE_SIZE_GB = 200 POSTGRES_VERSION = 18 HIGH_AVAILABILITY = FALSE NETWORK_POLICY = 'PG_IOT_NETWORK_POLICY' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = PG_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION COMMENT = 'IoT Lab Postgres instance for pg_lake demos';

Important: Save the user and password displayed in the access_roles field and the host - you'll need it to connect.

Step 3: Monitor Instance Status

Wait for the instance to reach READY state:

-- Postgres Instance Setup: Step 3 - Monitor Instance Status -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; DESCRIBE POSTGRES INSTANCE IOT_PG;

Record the host value from the DESCRIBE output.

Step 4: Configure psql Connection

Set environment variables in your terminal:

export PGHOST=<hostname from DESCRIBE output> export PGPORT=5432 export PGDATABASE=postgres export PGUSER=snowflake_admin export PGPASSWORD=<password from CREATE output> export PGSSLMODE=require

Test the connection:

psql -c "SELECT version();"

Postgres Setup

Create the IoT sensor tables and generate sample data in Postgres.

Step 1: Enable Extensions

psql is the interactive terminal for PostgreSQL, allowing you to enter queries, execute SQL commands, and manage the database from the command line.

Connect to Postgres via psql and enable pg_lake:

psql

-- Postgres Setup: Step 1 - Enable Extensions -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_lake CASCADE; CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_cron; CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_incremental;

The CASCADE option automatically creates required dependencies like the pg_lake foreign data wrapper server.

Step 2: Create Sensor Readings Table

-- Postgres Setup: Step 2 - Create Sensor Readings Table -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) CREATE TABLE sensor_readings ( reading_id BIGSERIAL PRIMARY KEY, sensor_name TEXT NOT NULL, sensor_type TEXT NOT NULL, reading_ts TIMESTAMP NOT NULL, value NUMERIC(10,2) NOT NULL, unit TEXT NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT now() ); CREATE INDEX idx_readings_ts ON sensor_readings (reading_ts); CREATE INDEX idx_readings_sensor ON sensor_readings (sensor_name, reading_ts);

Step 3: Generate Historical Sensor Data

This generates approximately 100,000 readings from 10 sensors over several months:

-- Postgres Setup: Step 3 - Generate Historical Sensor Data -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) INSERT INTO sensor_readings (sensor_name, sensor_type, reading_ts, value, unit) SELECT sensor_name, sensor_type, ts, CASE sensor_type WHEN 'temperature' THEN 68 + (random() * 12)::numeric(10,2) WHEN 'power' THEN 100 + (random() * 400)::numeric(10,2) END AS value, CASE sensor_type WHEN 'temperature' THEN '°F' WHEN 'power' THEN 'kW' END AS unit FROM ( SELECT * FROM (VALUES ('HVAC-Floor1', 'temperature'), ('HVAC-Floor2', 'temperature'), ('HVAC-Floor3', 'temperature'), ('Freezer-Main', 'temperature'), ('ServerRoom-A', 'temperature'), ('MainPanel-A', 'power'), ('MainPanel-B', 'power'), ('DataCenter-UPS', 'power'), ('HVAC-Compressor', 'power'), ('Elevator-Motor', 'power') ) AS s(sensor_name, sensor_type) ) sensors CROSS JOIN generate_series(1, 10000) AS n CROSS JOIN LATERAL ( SELECT now() - (n * interval '15 minutes') AS ts ) timestamps;

Step 4: Verify Data Load

-- Postgres Setup: Step 4 - Verify Data Load -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT sensor_type, count(*) AS readings, round(avg(value), 2) AS avg_value, min(reading_ts) AS earliest, max(reading_ts) AS latest FROM sensor_readings GROUP BY sensor_type ORDER BY sensor_type;

You should see approximately 50,000 readings per sensor type.

Step 5: Create Anomalies Table

This table will receive AI-enriched anomaly data from Snowflake:

-- Postgres Setup: Step 5 - Create Anomalies Table -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) CREATE TABLE sensor_anomalies ( anomaly_id BIGSERIAL PRIMARY KEY, sensor_name TEXT NOT NULL, sensor_type TEXT NOT NULL, reading_ts TIMESTAMP NOT NULL, predicted_value NUMERIC(10,2), actual_value NUMERIC(10,2), anomaly_score NUMERIC(5,4), ai_explanation TEXT, detected_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT now() );

Step 6: Create Foreign Table for Sync Files

This foreign table will read anomaly files exported from Snowflake (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

-- Postgres Setup: Step 6 - Create Foreign Table for Sync Files -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) CREATE FOREIGN TABLE sync_anomalies ( sensor_name TEXT, sensor_type TEXT, reading_ts TEXT, predicted_value TEXT, actual_value TEXT, anomaly_score TEXT, ai_explanation TEXT, _filename TEXT ) SERVER pg_lake OPTIONS ( header 'true', format 'csv', filename 'true', compression 'gzip', quote '"', path 's3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/sync/*' );

Export Data from Postgres

Use pg_lake to export sensor data from Postgres to S3. This demonstrates the first half of bidirectional data movement.

Understanding pg_lake COPY

The pg_lake extension extends Postgres's standard COPY command to support S3 destinations. The syntax is similar to standard COPY but writes directly to cloud storage instead of local files.

Step 1: Check Data to Export

-- Export Data from Postgres: Step 1 - Check Data to Export -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT sensor_type, count(1) AS cnt FROM sensor_readings GROUP BY sensor_type;

Step 2: Export to CSV

Export sensor readings to S3 in compressed CSV format (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

-- Export Data from Postgres: Step 2 - Export to CSV -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) COPY ( SELECT reading_id, sensor_name, sensor_type, reading_ts, value, unit FROM sensor_readings ) TO 's3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/export/sensor_readings.csv.gz' WITH (header true, compression gzip, format csv);

A sub select was used to show how you could be more selective in the data that was copied. By using the sub select you could have filtered specific rows, columns, or even joined to another table. As an alternative, you could have left out the sub select and just used the table name to copy the entire table.

Format Note: pg_lake supports multiple output formats. You can specify the format either through the file extension ( .csv , .parquet , .json ) or explicitly in the WITH clause using format csv|json|parquet . Additional options like compression gzip can reduce file sizes significantly.

Step 3: Verify Export

Use lake_file.list() to browse S3 contents directly from Postgres (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

-- Export Data from Postgres: Step 3 - Verify Export -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT * FROM lake_file.list('s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/export/*');

You should see the exported CSV file with its size and modification timestamp.

Query S3 with Foreign Tables

pg_lake enables querying S3 files directly without importing data into Postgres tables. This is useful for ad-hoc analysis of exported data or for building data pipelines.

Understanding Foreign Tables

Foreign tables in pg_lake create a virtual table that reads from S3 on demand. The data stays in S3 - queries execute by fetching and processing the data at query time. This is ideal for:

Verifying exported data before loading elsewhere

Querying archived data without storage overhead

Building lightweight data pipelines

Step 1: Create CSV Foreign Table

Create the readings_csv foreign table (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

-- Query S3 with Foreign Tables: Step 1 - Create CSV Foreign Table -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) CREATE FOREIGN TABLE readings_csv() SERVER pg_lake OPTIONS ( header 'true', format 'csv', filename 'true', path 's3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/export/sensor_readings.csv.gz' );

The empty parentheses () tell pg_lake to infer the schema from the file. The filename 'true' option adds a _filename column showing the source file.

Step 2: Query the Foreign Table

-- Query S3 with Foreign Tables: Step 2 - Query the Foreign Table -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT * FROM readings_csv LIMIT 10;

This reads directly from S3 - no data is stored in Postgres.

Step 3: Aggregate Data from S3

Foreign tables support standard SQL operations:

-- Query S3 with Foreign Tables: Step 3 - Aggregate Data from S3 -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT sensor_type, count(*) AS readings, round(avg(value::numeric), 2) AS avg_value FROM readings_csv GROUP BY sensor_type;

Load Data into Snowflake

Load the exported sensor data from S3 into Snowflake for analytics processing.

Step 1: Verify Files in Stage

In Snowflake:

-- Load Data into Snowflake: Step 1 - Verify Files in Stage -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; USE WAREHOUSE IOT_WH; LIST @IOT_STAGE/export/;

You should see the CSV file exported from Postgres.

Step 2: Preview Data

Verify the data format before loading:

-- Load Data into Snowflake: Step 2 - Preview Data -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; SELECT $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $6 FROM @IOT_STAGE/export/sensor_readings.csv.gz (FILE_FORMAT => 'CSV_FORMAT_IOT') LIMIT 10;

Step 3: Load CSV Data

-- Load Data into Snowflake: Step 3 - Load CSV Data -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; COPY INTO SENSOR_READINGS (READING_ID, SENSOR_NAME, SENSOR_TYPE, READING_TS, VALUE, UNIT) FROM @IOT_STAGE/export/ FILE_FORMAT = 'CSV_FORMAT_IOT' PATTERN = '.*readings.*\\.csv.gz' ON_ERROR = 'CONTINUE';

Automation Note: For production pipelines, this COPY command can be automated in several ways: Snowpipe : Configure auto-ingest to automatically load new files as they arrive in S3

: Configure auto-ingest to automatically load new files as they arrive in S3 Tasks : Schedule periodic COPY operations using Snowflake Tasks

: Schedule periodic COPY operations using Snowflake Tasks Streams + Tasks: Combine change data capture with scheduled processing for event-driven pipelines See the Snowpipe Documentation for auto-ingest configuration.

Step 4: Verify Load

-- Load Data into Snowflake: Step 4 - Verify Load -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; SELECT SENSOR_TYPE, COUNT(*) AS READINGS, ROUND(AVG(VALUE), 2) AS AVG_VALUE, MIN(READING_TS) AS EARLIEST, MAX(READING_TS) AS LATEST FROM SENSOR_READINGS GROUP BY SENSOR_TYPE ORDER BY SENSOR_TYPE;

Anomaly Detection with Cortex AI

Use Snowflake Cortex to detect anomalies and generate AI-powered explanations. This demonstrates enriching operational data with AI capabilities.

Understanding Cortex Complete

Snowflake Cortex provides access to large language models (LLMs) directly within SQL queries. The COMPLETE function sends prompts to an LLM and returns generated text. This enables AI enrichment without external API calls or data movement.

Step 1: Detect Anomalies and Generate AI Explanations

This single statement simulates anomalies (using a simplified scoring approach for this lab) and generates natural language explanations using Cortex:

-- Anomaly Detection with Cortex AI: Step 1 - Detect Anomalies and Generate AI Explanations -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; INSERT INTO SENSOR_ANOMALIES (SENSOR_NAME, SENSOR_TYPE, READING_TS, PREDICTED_VALUE, ACTUAL_VALUE, ANOMALY_SCORE, AI_EXPLANATION) SELECT SENSOR_NAME, SENSOR_TYPE, READING_TS, ROUND(VALUE * 0.9, 2) AS PREDICTED_VALUE, VALUE AS ACTUAL_VALUE, 0.75 AS ANOMALY_SCORE, SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.COMPLETE('llama3.1-8b', 'In 1 sentence, explain this IoT anomaly: ' || SENSOR_NAME || ' (' || SENSOR_TYPE || ') read ' || VALUE || ' ' || UNIT ) FROM SENSOR_READINGS ORDER BY RANDOM() LIMIT 100;

This generates 100 sample anomalies with AI explanations. In production, you would use statistical methods (Z-score, IQR, ML models) for actual anomaly detection.

Step 2: View AI-Explained Anomalies

-- Anomaly Detection with Cortex AI: Step 2 - View AI-Explained Anomalies -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; SELECT ANOMALY_ID, SENSOR_NAME, SENSOR_TYPE, ANOMALY_SCORE, AI_EXPLANATION, DETECTED_AT FROM SENSOR_ANOMALIES ORDER BY DETECTED_AT DESC LIMIT 10;

Each anomaly now has a human-readable explanation generated by the LLM, making it easier for operators to understand and act on alerts.

Sync Anomalies to Postgres

Export the AI-enriched anomalies back to S3 for Postgres to consume, completing the bidirectional data flow.

Understanding Streams for Change Capture

The ANOMALIES_STREAM created earlier tracks new rows inserted into SENSOR_ANOMALIES . When you query the stream, it returns only the changes since the last consumption, enabling efficient incremental processing.

Step 1: Check Stream for Changes

-- Sync Anomalies to Postgres: Step 1 - Check Stream for Changes -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; SELECT COUNT(1) FROM ANOMALIES_STREAM;

This shows how many new anomalies are ready for export.

Step 2: Export to S3

-- Sync Anomalies to Postgres: Step 2 - Export to S3 -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; COPY INTO @IOT_STAGE/sync/ FROM ( SELECT SENSOR_NAME, SENSOR_TYPE, READING_TS, PREDICTED_VALUE, ACTUAL_VALUE, ANOMALY_SCORE, AI_EXPLANATION FROM ANOMALIES_STREAM ) FILE_FORMAT = 'CSV_FORMAT_IOT' HEADER = TRUE INCLUDE_QUERY_ID = TRUE SINGLE = FALSE MAX_FILE_SIZE = 16000000 OVERWRITE = FALSE;

Automation Note: This COPY command can be wrapped in a Snowflake Task to run automatically on a schedule or when the stream contains data. Example: CREATE TASK EXPORT_ANOMALIES_TASK WAREHOUSE = IOT_WH SCHEDULE = '5 MINUTE' WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('ANOMALIES_STREAM') AS COPY INTO @IOT_STAGE/sync/ FROM (...); This creates an event-driven pipeline that exports anomalies as soon as they're detected.

Step 3: Verify Export

-- Sync Anomalies to Postgres: Step 3 - Verify Export -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; LIST @IOT_STAGE/sync/;

You should see one or more CSV files containing the anomaly data.

Receive Anomalies in Postgres

Import the AI-enriched anomaly data back into Postgres, completing the round trip.

Step 1: Check for Sync Files

In Postgres, use the list function to check for files from Snowflake:

-- Receive Anomalies in Postgres: Step 1 - Check for Sync Files -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT * FROM lake_file.list('s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/sync/*');

Step 2: Import Anomalies

Load the anomaly data using the pre-configured foreign table (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

-- Receive Anomalies in Postgres: Step 2 - Import Anomalies -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) INSERT INTO sensor_anomalies (sensor_name, sensor_type, reading_ts, predicted_value, actual_value, anomaly_score, ai_explanation) (SELECT sensor_name::text, sensor_type::text, reading_ts::timestamp, predicted_value::numeric(10,2), actual_value::numeric(10,2), anomaly_score::numeric(5,4), ai_explanation::text FROM sync_anomalies WHERE _filename IN (SELECT path FROM lake_file.list('s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/sync/*'))) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING;

The ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING clause ensures idempotent processing - running this multiple times won't create duplicates.

Step 3: View AI-Enriched Anomalies in Postgres

-- Receive Anomalies in Postgres: Step 3 - View AI-Enriched Anomalies in Postgres -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) SELECT sensor_name, sensor_type, reading_ts, anomaly_score, ai_explanation, detected_at FROM sensor_anomalies ORDER BY detected_at DESC LIMIT 10;

The anomalies detected in Snowflake with AI explanations are now available in Postgres for operational use.

Cleanup

Postgres Cleanup

-- Cleanup: Postgres Cleanup -- Execute in: psql (Postgres) DROP TABLE IF EXISTS sensor_anomalies CASCADE; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS sensor_readings CASCADE; DROP FOREIGN TABLE IF EXISTS sync_anomalies CASCADE; DROP FOREIGN TABLE IF EXISTS readings_csv CASCADE;

Snowflake Cleanup

-- Cleanup: Snowflake Cleanup -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE SYSADMIN; USE SCHEMA IOT_LAB.SENSORS; DROP STREAM IF EXISTS ANOMALIES_STREAM; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS SENSOR_ANOMALIES; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS SENSOR_READINGS; DROP STAGE IF EXISTS IOT_STAGE; DROP FILE FORMAT IF EXISTS CSV_FORMAT_IOT; DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS IOT_LAB.SENSORS; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS IOT_LAB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS IOT_WH;

Infrastructure Cleanup (Optional)

To fully remove all infrastructure including the Postgres instance:

-- Cleanup: Infrastructure Cleanup (Optional) -- Execute in: Snowsight (Snowflake) USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP POSTGRES INSTANCE IF EXISTS IOT_PG; USE SCHEMA PG_NETWORK_DB.PG_NETWORK; DROP NETWORK POLICY IF EXISTS PG_IOT_NETWORK_POLICY; DROP NETWORK RULE IF EXISTS PG_IOT_INGRESS_RULE; DROP STORAGE INTEGRATION IF EXISTS PG_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION; DROP STORAGE INTEGRATION IF EXISTS SF_IOT_S3_INTEGRATION;

S3 Cleanup

Delete the following S3 prefixes (replacing <YOUR_BUCKET> with your value):

s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/export/*

s3://<YOUR_BUCKET>/iot/sync/*

Optionally delete the S3 bucket and IAM resources.

Conclusion and Resources

What You Learned

Congratulations! You have successfully:

Configured S3 storage integration for both pg_lake and Snowflake

Created a Snowflake Postgres instance with pg_lake enabled

Exported data from Postgres to S3 in CSV format using pg_lake

Queried S3 files directly using pg_lake foreign tables

Loaded data into Snowflake using COPY INTO

Generated AI-powered anomaly explanations using Snowflake Cortex

Synchronized analytical results back to Postgres via S3

Key Capabilities Demonstrated

Postgres (pg_lake) Snowflake COPY TO S3 (CSV, Parquet, JSON) External Stage with S3 Foreign Tables for S3 queries COPY INTO for data loading lake_file.list() for S3 browsing Streams for change capture

Related Resources