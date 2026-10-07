Comparing INSERT and COPY Performance

Overview

When you need to load data into PostgreSQL, you have several options — but they're not created equal. A single-row INSERT is simple but slow when you have a high volume of rows to insert. Batching multiple rows into one INSERT helps, but there's an even faster approach: the COPY command.

In this hands-on guide, you'll load the same data using three different methods and measure the performance yourself. By the end, you'll understand not just which method is fastest, but why — so you can make informed decisions about data loading in your applications.

What You'll Learn

How to measure query execution time in PostgreSQL

The performance characteristics of single-row INSERT statements

How batch INSERT improves on single-row INSERT

Why COPY dramatically outperforms both INSERT methods

When to use each approach in your applications

Prerequisites

A running Snowflake Postgres instance

Access to psql or another PostgreSQL client

or another PostgreSQL client Basic familiarity with SQL INSERT statements

Setup

Before we start comparing performance, let's create a test environment. We'll use a simple table and load the same data using each method so we can make fair comparisons.

Connect to Your Database

Connect to your Snowflake Postgres instance using psql:

psql -h <your-host> -U <your-user> -d <your-database>

Create the Test Table

We'll use a simple table that's representative of real-world data loading scenarios:

-- Create a test table DROP TABLE IF EXISTS load_test; CREATE TABLE load_test ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, product_name TEXT NOT NULL, quantity INTEGER, price NUMERIC(10,2), created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW() );

Enable Timing

PostgreSQL's \timing command shows how long each statement takes to execute. This is essential for our comparisons:

\timing on

You should see: Timing is on.

From now on, every command will display its execution time.

Network Latency

Keep in mind during these tests that network latency will play a big part of the total response time. You can run the following to get a feel for how much overhead network latency is contributing.

SELECT 1;

For example, if this returns 152ms, nearly all of that time is network latency since SELECT 1 requires virtually no parsing or I/O on the server.

Verify Setup

Let's make sure everything is working:

INSERT INTO load_test (product_name, quantity, price) VALUES ('Test Product', 10, 19.99); SELECT * FROM load_test;

You should see your test row and the timing information. Now let's clear the table and start our real tests:

TRUNCATE load_test;

Method 1: Single-Row INSERT

The most straightforward way to add data to a table is with individual INSERT statements — one statement per row. This is how many applications work by default, especially when processing data one record at a time.

Understanding Single-Row INSERT

Each INSERT statement follows this pattern:

INSERT INTO table_name (columns...) VALUES (values...);

When you execute this, PostgreSQL must:

Parse the SQL statement Plan the execution Insert the row Write to the transaction log (WAL) Return confirmation to the client

This overhead happens for every single row.

Test: Insert 1,000 Rows One at a Time

Let's see this in action. We'll insert 1,000 rows using individual statements.

First, let's create a simple script that generates single-row INSERTs. In psql, we'll use \o to capture output, but we need to turn off headers and footers first:

-- Turn off headers and row count footer \t on \pset footer off -- Generate 1,000 single-row INSERT statements to a file \o /tmp/single_inserts.sql SELECT 'INSERT INTO load_test (product_name, quantity, price) VALUES (''Product_' || generate_series || ''', ' || (random() * 100)::int || ', ' || round((random() * 100)::numeric, 2) || ');' FROM generate_series(1, 1000); \o -- Restore normal output settings \t off \pset footer on

Now clear the table and run the inserts:

TRUNCATE load_test;

\i /tmp/single_inserts.sql

Watch the timing for each statement. You'll notice each INSERT takes a few milliseconds.

Note: Network latency from your workstation may cause the response time to show higher than a real-world application would experience. An INSERT operation in Postgres is typically 1 to 2 ms.

Check the Results

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM load_test;

You should see 1,000 rows.

Record Your Time

Make note of approximately how long the entire process took. On most systems, inserting 1,000 rows one at a time takes several seconds due to the per-statement overhead.

Key Observation: Each INSERT requires a full round-trip: the client sends the statement, waits for PostgreSQL to process it, and receives confirmation. This network and processing overhead adds up quickly.

Method 2: Batch INSERT

A smarter approach is to combine multiple rows into a single INSERT statement. This reduces the number of round-trips between the client and server.

Understanding Batch INSERT

Instead of one row per statement:

INSERT INTO table_name (columns...) VALUES (row1), (row2), (row3), ...;

This means PostgreSQL only needs to:

Parse one statement (instead of 1,000)

Plan one execution (instead of 1,000)

Make one network round-trip (instead of 1,000)

Test: Insert 1,000 Rows in Batches

Let's insert the same 1,000 rows, but this time using batch INSERT statements with 100 rows each (10 statements total). To keep the test fair, we'll spool the statements to a file first, just like we did with single-row INSERTs.

First, generate the batch INSERT statements:

-- Turn off headers and row count footer \t on \pset footer off -- Generate 10 batch INSERT statements (100 rows each) to a file \o /tmp/batch_inserts.sql SELECT 'INSERT INTO load_test (product_name, quantity, price) VALUES ' || string_agg( '(''Product_' || s || ''', ' || (random() * 100)::int || ', ' || round((random() * 100)::numeric, 2) || ')', ', ' ) || ';' FROM generate_series(1, 1000) s GROUP BY (s - 1) / 100; -- Turn off spooling \o -- Restore normal output settings \t off \pset footer on

This creates 10 INSERT statements, each containing 100 rows in the VALUES clause.

Now clear the table and run the batch inserts:

TRUNCATE load_test;

\i /tmp/batch_inserts.sql

You'll see 10 INSERT statements execute, each inserting 100 rows.

Check the Results

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM load_test;

Compare the Times

You should see a significant improvement! The single batch INSERT is typically 10-50x faster than 1,000 individual INSERTs.

Method Approximate Time 1,000 single INSERTs Several seconds 1 batch INSERT (1,000 rows) Tens of milliseconds

Key Observation: Batch INSERT reduces network round-trips and parsing overhead. However, PostgreSQL still processes each row individually for transaction logging (WAL), which limits how fast it can go.

Method 3: COPY

The COPY command is PostgreSQL's high-performance bulk loading mechanism. It's specifically designed for loading large amounts of data as quickly as possible.

Understanding COPY

COPY works fundamentally differently from INSERT. Instead of SQL statements, COPY uses a streaming protocol where the client sends raw data (typically CSV or tab-delimited), and PostgreSQL writes it directly to the table using optimized internal routines.

In psql, we use \copy (with a backslash) which is a client-side command that reads/writes files on your local machine:

\copy table_name (columns...) FROM '/path/to/file.csv' WITH (FORMAT csv)

Test: Load 1,000 Rows with COPY

To keep our test fair, we'll first generate a CSV file with the same 1,000 rows, then load it using COPY.

Step 1: Generate the CSV file

-- Configure psql for clean CSV output (no headers, no alignment, no footer) \pset format unaligned \pset tuples_only on \pset fieldsep ',' -- Spool the data to a CSV file \o /tmp/load_data.csv SELECT 'Product_' || s, (random() * 100)::int, round((random() * 100)::numeric, 2) FROM generate_series(1, 1000) s; -- Turn off spooling \o -- Restore normal output settings \pset format aligned \pset tuples_only off \pset fieldsep '|'

Step 2: Load the data with COPY

TRUNCATE load_test;

-- Load 1,000 rows from the CSV file using client-side \copy \copy load_test (product_name, quantity, price) FROM '/tmp/load_data.csv' WITH (FORMAT csv)

Notice how fast this executes compared to the INSERT methods!

Check the Results

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM load_test;

Compare All Three Methods

COPY should be the fastest by a significant margin:

Method Approximate Time Relative Speed 1,000 single INSERTs Several seconds 1x (baseline) 1 batch INSERT (1,000 rows) ~50-100 ms ~20-50x faster COPY (1,000 rows) ~10-30 ms ~100-200x faster

Key Observation: COPY is dramatically faster because it bypasses the SQL parsing layer entirely and uses optimized bulk-write routines internally.

Why COPY Wins

Now that you've seen the performance differences firsthand, let's understand why COPY is so much faster. The answer lies in how PostgreSQL handles data at multiple levels.

1. Protocol Efficiency

INSERT (even batch):

Sends complete SQL statements as text

Each statement requires parsing and validation

Standard request/response communication pattern

COPY:

Switches the connection into a special "streaming mode"

Sends raw data with minimal formatting

No SQL parsing overhead for each row

Think of it like the difference between having a conversation (INSERT) versus using a conveyor belt (COPY).

2. Simplified Processing

INSERT: Every INSERT statement — even with multiple rows — goes through PostgreSQL's full SQL processing pipeline:

SQL Text → Parser → Analyzer → Planner → Executor

Each value in your VALUES clause becomes an expression that must be evaluated.

COPY: COPY uses a streamlined fast-path:

Raw Data → Type Conversion → Write to Table

No expression trees, no query planning — just direct data conversion and writing.

3. Smarter Transaction Logging (WAL)

This is one of the biggest differences.

INSERT:

Writes one WAL (Write-Ahead Log) record per row

1,000 rows = 1,000 WAL records

COPY:

Batches multiple rows into single WAL records

Can write one record per page (which holds many rows)

1,000 rows might only need ~10-20 WAL records

Less logging means less disk I/O and faster commits.

4. Buffer Management

INSERT:

Uses PostgreSQL's standard shared buffer pool

Large inserts can "push out" frequently-used data from cache

This is called "cache thrashing"

COPY:

Uses a dedicated 16MB "ring buffer" for bulk writes

Keeps your hot data in cache while loading new data separately

Prevents bulk loads from disrupting normal database performance

5. Memory Efficiency

INSERT:

Memory usage grows with statement size

A 10,000-row INSERT builds a large in-memory structure

COPY:

Processes one row at a time

Memory usage stays flat regardless of data size

Can load billions of rows without memory issues

Summary: The Five Advantages of COPY

Aspect INSERT COPY Protocol SQL commands Data streaming Processing Full SQL pipeline Optimized fast-path WAL Records One per row One per page Buffer Usage Shared (can cause thrashing) Isolated ring buffer Memory Grows with data size Constant (flat)

Using COPY in Applications

Understanding COPY performance is great, but how do you use it in real applications? Here are examples for popular programming languages.

Python (psycopg)

import psycopg def bulk_load_with_copy(conn, data_rows): """Load data using COPY for maximum performance""" with conn.cursor() as cur: # COPY FROM STDIN streams data directly with cur.copy("COPY load_test (product_name, quantity, price) FROM STDIN") as copy: for row in data_rows: copy.write_row(row) conn.commit() # Usage data = [ ("Product_1", 42, 29.99), ("Product_2", 17, 45.50), # ... more rows ] bulk_load_with_copy(conn, data)

Node.js (pg-copy-streams)

const { from: copyFrom } = require('pg-copy-streams'); const { pipeline } = require('stream/promises'); const { Readable } = require('stream'); async function bulkLoadWithCopy(client, rows) { const copyStream = client.query(copyFrom( "COPY load_test (product_name, quantity, price) FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv)" )); // Convert rows to CSV format and stream const dataStream = Readable.from( rows.map(row => `${row.product_name},${row.quantity},${row.price}

`) ); await pipeline(dataStream, copyStream); }

Go (pgx)

func bulkLoadWithCopy(ctx context.Context, conn *pgx.Conn, rows [][]any) error { _, err := conn.CopyFrom( ctx, pgx.Identifier{"load_test"}, []string{"product_name", "quantity", "price"}, pgx.CopyFromRows(rows), ) return err }

Java (JDBC CopyManager)

import org.postgresql.copy.CopyManager; import org.postgresql.core.BaseConnection; import java.io.StringReader; import java.sql.Connection; public void bulkLoadWithCopy(Connection conn, List<Product> products) throws Exception { // Build CSV data in memory StringBuilder csvData = new StringBuilder(); for (Product p : products) { csvData.append(p.getName()).append(",") .append(p.getQuantity()).append(",") .append(p.getPrice()).append("

"); } // Get CopyManager from PostgreSQL connection CopyManager copyManager = new CopyManager((BaseConnection) conn); // Execute COPY from the CSV string String copyCommand = "COPY load_test (product_name, quantity, price) FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv)"; copyManager.copyIn(copyCommand, new StringReader(csvData.toString())); }

For larger datasets, stream directly from a file or use BufferedReader :

import java.io.FileReader; import java.io.BufferedReader; public void bulkLoadFromFile(Connection conn, String filePath) throws Exception { CopyManager copyManager = new CopyManager((BaseConnection) conn); String copyCommand = "COPY load_test (product_name, quantity, price) FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv)"; try (BufferedReader reader = new BufferedReader(new FileReader(filePath))) { copyManager.copyIn(copyCommand, reader); } }

When to Use Each Method

Scenario Recommended Method Single record from user input Single INSERT Small batches (10-100 rows) Batch INSERT Bulk loading (1,000+ rows) COPY ETL / Data pipelines COPY Real-time event streaming Batch INSERT or COPY

Conclusion and Next Steps

Congratulations! You've now experienced firsthand the dramatic performance differences between INSERT and COPY, and you understand why these differences exist.

What You Learned

How to measure SQL performance using \timing Single-row INSERT is simple but slow due to per-statement overhead Batch INSERT improves performance by reducing round-trips COPY dramatically outperforms INSERT through protocol efficiency, optimized processing, and smarter WAL handling The performance gap widens with larger datasets How to use COPY in application code

Key Takeaways

For bulk loading, always use COPY — it's typically 5-20x faster than batch INSERT

— it's typically 5-20x faster than batch INSERT Batch your INSERTs when COPY isn't practical — even small batches help significantly

when COPY isn't practical — even small batches help significantly Avoid single-row INSERTs in loops — this is the slowest possible approach

— this is the slowest possible approach COPY's advantages compound — the more data you load, the bigger the performance win

When to Use Each Approach

Method Best For Single INSERT Interactive user input, single records Batch INSERT Small to medium batches, when COPY isn't available COPY Bulk loads, ETL, data migration, any large dataset

Resources